Will these Kentucky Derby-inspired jerseys make a horse's behind of minor league players?

Minor league baseball teams rarely miss an opportunity to turn a current event into a promotion that will hopefully attract fans to the ballpark. Kentucky Derby weekend is no exception to that rule.

With the 144th running taking place on Saturday, May 5, the Potomac Nationals, the Class A Advanced affiliate of the Washington Nationals, will be sporting Kentucky Derby-themed jerseys for their game that same day against the Salem Red Sox.

And let us just say, these jerseys are quite detailed. Right on down to the horse’s, well, you know.

@UniWatch The Potomac Nationals will be running for the roses on Saturday with their Kentucky Derby-themed jerseys! pic.twitter.com/K6mSoimlky — Potomac Nationals (@PNats42) May 4, 2018





It’s one thing running on to the field knowing you’re wearing a jersey that’s inspired by jockey’s apparel — that’s where the blue checkers and zebra striped arms come from — and includes a horse’s head on the front. It’s what the players can’t see — and what everyone else can — that makes this jersey quite interesting.

Does this detail threaten to make a horse’s you-know-what of the players? Some might think so. We certainly wouldn’t be surprised if some players do their best to tuck as much of the tail as possible. But even then, everyone still knows it’s there.

Of course we know this promotion is all in good fun. The players know that too, and are probably actually looking forward to being a part of it. The jerseys will even help to benefit a great cause. That’s what’s most important.

Check out the jerseys P-Nats players and coaches will be wearing tomorrow for the Kentucky Derby Day Celebration! These will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefitting @SOlympicsVA.

: https://t.co/nQFjPs0uWc pic.twitter.com/kXppRzgAmM — Potomac Nationals (@PNats42) May 4, 2018





At the end (pun intended) of the day, this definitely goes down as one of the most creative and detailed jersey promotions we’ve ever seen at any level of baseball.

Mark Townsend is a writer for Yahoo Sports Have a tip? Email him at bigleaguestew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

