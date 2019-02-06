Will KD or Harden go first in the NBA All-Star Draft? Answer right for a chance at a piece of $1K

What’s better than riding an emotional rollercoaster with your favorite teams each week? Getting in the game yourself!

Wondering how to do that? This week’s edition of Yahoo Fantasy Slate contest has $1,000 in prizes on the line!

[Batter up: Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here’s how it works. You’ve already got the Yahoo Sports app, right — If not, download it now. Now, open up the app, tap on the Play tab, and enter Yahoo Fantasy Slate.

No app? No worries — you can play on the web by clicking here.

From there, enter an open contest and try to guess the correct answer to the biggest questions of the week, including:

Who will be selected 1st in the NBA All Star Draft?

Will LeBron pick Kyrie Irving for his All Star team?

Lakers @ Celtics, who wins?

[Play Yahoo Fantasy Slate — no app download required]

Get the answers right, and you could be on your way to a piece of $1,000. Once you’ve locked in your picks prior to the 7:00 P.M. EST deadline on Feb. 7, keep an eye on the Yahoo Sports app to see if you’re right. Come out on top, and you’ll not only win the satisfaction of beating the world, you’ll get some real coin.