Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share heartfelt message to Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom Moore has captured the hearts of people in the UK. (Getty Images)

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Captain Tom Moore’s NHS fundraiser has raised almost £22 million for NHS charities so far.

The 99-year-old raised the money by completing 100 laps of his garden and his kind gesture has touched the hearts of millions of people up and down the country.

The WWII veteran struck a chord with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, too, who made a private donation towards Moore’s efforts.

Now, he has responded to their comments about his efforts in a post the royals shared on their Instagram page.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge re-posted BBC breakfast’s interview with them, including Captain Moore’s response.

“It’s incredible, I did see it on the news the other night and I thought ‘Good on him’.

“It’s amazing and what I love also is that he’s a 99-year-old war vet who’s been around a long time, knows everything, and it’s wonderful that everyone kind of has been inspired by his story and his determination.” William said.

When he was played the interview back, Captain Moore said: “Well that I think is absolutely amazing. That my super prince can say something like that.”

Kensington Palace confirmed the donation from William, 37, but did not disclose how much it was.

People have swarmed onto the Kensington royal Instagram account to share their support for the veteran, as well as their support of Prince William and Duchess Kate.

“Knight him now.” A number of fans encouraged.

Many people shared how sweet they found it that Captain Moore referred to Prince William as “my super prince” in his heartfelt response.

It’s not just Captain Moore who has received praise on the post, either.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been celebrated for their “accessible” approach to the coronavirus lockdown.

“You guys are going from strength to strength being so accessible and appearing on normal stuff like this.” One person wrote.

“I really appreciate that Kate didn’t bother to wear makeup. Good for her.” Another shared.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman told a Westminster briefing: “From his military contributions to his support for NHS staff, Tom has demonstrated a lifetime of bravery and compassion.

“The Prime Minister will certainly be looking at ways to recognise Tom’s heroic efforts.”

Undoubtedly, we’re all feeling the love today.