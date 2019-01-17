Will Brady, Mahomes both throw more than 300 yards on Sunday? Answer right to get closer to a piece of $3K

What’s better than riding an emotional rollercoaster with your favorite teams each week? Getting in the game yourself!

Wondering how to do that? This week’s Yahoo Fantasy Slate contest, our new sports prediction game, has $1,000 in prizes on the line — and in some weeks (like this one) even more.

Here’s how it works. You’ve already got the Yahoo Sports app, right — If not, download it now. Now, open up the app, tap on the Play tab, and enter Yahoo Fantasy Slate. From there, enter an open contest and kick back as Yahoo Sports’ experts engage in an entertaining and informative debate on the biggest questions of the week, including:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rams @ Saints, who wins?

Will either QB throw for over 300 yards in NE-KC?

O/U 114.5 total points scored in the NFL Sunday

You get your chance to weigh in, siding with one of the experts or blazing your own path.

Get the answers right, and you could be on your way to a piece of $3,000. Once you’ve locked in your picks prior to the 3:05 P.M. EST deadline on Jan. 19, keep an eye on the Yahoo Sports app to see if you’re right. Come out on top, and you’ll not only win the satisfaction of beating the world, you’ll get some real coin.