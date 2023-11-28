Wilko rescue deal failed because of greed, claims HMV boss

Doug Putman and his dog Ollie outside the newly reopened HMV shop on London's Oxford Street last week

The owner of HMV has claimed greed prevented his rescue bid for Wilko from going ahead, which could have potentially saved thousands of jobs.

Canadian billionaire Doug Putman said firms, including some landlords, had been "super inflexible" and made a deal "literally impossible".

Wilko collapsed in August leaving 12,000 workers facing redundancy.

Lisa Wilkinson, Wilko's former chair and granddaughter of the founder, will face MPs on Tuesday over its demise.

The Business and Trade Committee will question Ms Wilkinson over the family's decision to take millions of pounds worth of dividends out of Wilko.

She and Wilko's former chief executive, Mark Jackson, will also be asked about what attempts were made to save the retailer and whether crucial advice was ignored.

Mr Putman, who rescued HMV UK in 2019, told the BBC's Today programme that when saving businesses it is important to be given access to their IT system for around four months to allow a transition to a new system.

"But for those four months, the amount of money that the companies want to charge made the Wilko deal literally impossible to do and that was something that was found out really late in the game," he said.

"One of the landlords where the servers were stored, I think the facility was a million square feet and the servers were in this tiny little room and they wanted rent on the whole million square feet for us to be able to keep the servers.

"So I would say everyone just got a little bit greedy and unfortunately weren't thinking about the 10,000-plus jobs that would have been saved and were only thinking about their little piece of it."

Mr Putman was speaking after he reopened HMV on London's Oxford Street last week.

He had originally hoped to take over 300 of Wilko's 400 shops. But that number later dropped to 100 before he walked away.

Mr Putman said that he had a deal with PwC, Wilko's administrator. "We had an agreement and I think these things kind of came out of the woodwork for both of us where we were both a bit stunned."

Eventually, the owner of Poundland took over the leases of 71 Wilko stores and rebranded them, while discount chain B&M also took over more than 50 shops.

CDS Superstores, which owns The Range retailer, bought Wilko's name and website and is opening five Wilko stores before Christmas.

But thousands of workers ended up losing their jobs.

Wilko was founded in 1930 by James Kemsey Wilkinson, who opened the first shop in Leicester.

By the 1990s, it had become one of Britain's fastest-growing retailers.

But the chain struggled against cheaper rivals as customers, grappling with higher inflation, sought out cheaper goods.

Wilko was also in debt after borrowing millions from restructuring specialist Hilco. It sold off a distribution centre as it sought to manage rising costs and keep shops fully stocked. It also has a hole in its pension fund of around £50m.

Ms Wilkinson previously told the Sunday Times: "Everybody has thrown everything and everything again at trying to make Wilko a success."

The Wilkinson family has received £9m in dividends since 2019, according to PwC.

Ms Wilkinson said not taking the payment may have helped Wilko stay in business for a couple more months, but added: "What we have taken out really wouldn't have made a difference."

Commenting on the failure of a rescue deal and the effect on workers, Mr Putman said: "Sometimes big companies just don't think an awful lot about the impact to individuals and I think that's the one really unfortunate thing."

