Wilko goes bust: the latest

Wilko has collapsed into administration after talks to secure a rescue deal failed.



Around 12,500 jobs at the budget homeware, garden and household goods retailer are now at risk, with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) handling the administration for the high street chain, of which there are 400 stores.

Joint administrator Zelf Hussain said stores will 'continue to trade as normal for the time being and staff will continue to be paid'. Customers are still able to shop via the website with click & collect, but home delivery is not available.



Administrators will continue to engage with parties who may be interested in 'acquiring all or part of the business' but store closures and redundancies are likely to follow if no buyer is found.

Retail Gazette reports that Wilko and PwC have until 17 August to strike a rescue deal, and according to The Guardian, Hilco, a restructuring specialist that holds a big chunk of Wilko's debt (Wilko has already borrowed £40 million), is a likely buyer. Other interested parties include Gordon Brothers (Laura Ashley owner), Alteri (Bensons for Beds owner) and OpCapita, while it is thought that Primark, Poundland and B&M are interested in taking on some stores.

Mark Jackson, Wilko's chief executive, said in a statement: 'We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that, with regret, we've no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration.

'We've all fought hard to keep this incredible business intact but must concede that time has run out and now, we must do what's best to preserve as many jobs as possible, for as long as is possible, by working with our appointed administrators.'

Founded by JK Wilkinson, Wilko launched in 1930 with a single hardware shop in Leicester (then known as Wilkinson Cash Stores) for families to stock up on household supplies, and buy tools and furnishings for DIY jobs, all at low prices.

By the 1990s, Wilko expanded across Britain and became known as Wilkinson. Towards the end of 2008 it had filled the high street gap left by the collapse of Woolworths, and it wasn't until 2013 that rebranding of the family-owned chain to Wilko began. In recent years, Wilko has struggled after facing competition from Poundland, B&M, Home Bargains and The Range.



'It is incredibly sad that a well-loved, family business that has been on the high street for over 90 years has had to go into administration today' – Joint administrator Zelf Hussain

In January 2022, Wilko announced the closure of 15 stores following a review prompted by a number of building leases coming to an end. At the time, the GMB union called it 'another nail in the high street's coffin', amid warnings hundreds of jobs could be lost.

Wilko bosses added that 11 of the 15 stores shutting had an alternative Wilko within a five-mile radius — meaning customers wouldn't have to go too far to pick up household supplies.

The full list of stores closing were:



Bournemouth

Stockton

The Fort

Shipley

Scunthorpe

Narborough Road

Grantham

Redditch

Rotherham

Skegness

Sutton Coldfield

Edmonton Green

Llanelli

Merthyr Tydfil

Cleethorpes

