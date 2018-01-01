Wilkes scores 21, UCLA beats cold-shooting Huskies 74-53

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- It was a second half to remember for the young Bruins on Sunday night. UCLA runs of 15-0 and 24-1 in the second half to turn a 14-point deficit with 17 minutes to play into a 21-point victory.

Freshman Kris Wilkes scored a career-high 21 points and Aaron Holiday added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Bruins to a 74-53 win over Washington on Sunday night.

Wilkes, a 6-foot-8 guard, had 20-point games in wins against Central Arkansas, on Nov. 15, and then-No. 7 Kentucky on Dec. 23.

Not only did UCLA (11-3, 2-0) explode offensively in the second half, but the Bruins completely shut down the Huskies (11-4, 1-1), who shot only 17 percent in the second half. Washington had large stretches of the second half where they struggled to score and even get a decent shot off again the smothering UCLA zone.

The Huskies couldn't loosen the zone because of abysmal outside shooting, especially in the second half. Washington finished 2 of 27 from behind the three-point.

''The full-court press really energized us,'' Bruins coach Steve Alford said. ''In my opinion, I thought they (the Huskies) were the tired team late and we were not. That is encouraging because I though we showed some maturity. I thought our guys really grew up tonight.''

''The second half was one of our best overall halves this season,'' Wilkes said. ''This game, not only did we click on the defensive end, we clicked on the offensive end.''

The Bruins have won four in a row and snapped Washington's four-game win streak.

''We really played well for the first 28 minutes but, unfortunately, the game is 40 minutes,'' Washington coach Mike Hopkins said. ''When they changed to the 3-2 defense at the 10-minute mark (second half), that basically won the game for them.''