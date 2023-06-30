Wilfried Zaha: Uncertainty remains over Crystal Palace future with contract set to expire

Wilfried Zaha will become a free agent on Friday evening if his new £200,000-a-week Crystal Palace contract is left unsigned.

The 30-year-old has a lucrative offer to become the highest-paid player in Eagles history, but his future remains uncertain.

The Ivory Coast international has not ruled out staying on a long-term deal, but Lazio, who qualified for the Champions League, are the latest club reportedly interested in him. Zaha has also had interest from AC Milan and Atletico Madrid, but it is unclear if they will formally make an offer.

The Premier League's biggest clubs have been reluctant to sign Zaha, despite Arsenal and Chelsea previously holding an interest in the winger.

Al-Nassr have formally made a lucrative offer, but Zaha seems reluctant to move to Saudi Arabia. Turkish giants Fenerbahce have also been credited with an interest, but signing a new deal with Palace would give them a big pre-season boost.