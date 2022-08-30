Wilfried Zaha stars for Crystal Palace but Brentford rescue point

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brentford FC at Selhurst Park on August 30, 2022 in London, United Kingdom - Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

For almost an hour, Brentford full-back Aaron Hickey enjoyed the upper hand against Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha. Then, Cheick Doucoure threaded a through ball to Zaha out on the left. There was much to do. Zaha cut in. Hickey seemed set to make a challenge and Shandon Baptiste hurried over to provide support, but before either Brentford man could turn thought into action, Zaha sent the ball flying past David Raya from the edge of the area for a goal of rare quality, out of keeping with what preceded it.

Palace seemingly had their three points. Hickey’s once-splendid evening dipped further when he was booked and then withdrawn.

But, wait. Brentford are never to be written off. They had seemed to peak with a spirited if threat-free first half performance. Head coach Thomas Frank flooded his team with substitute attackers and two minutes before the end, Vitaly Janelt slung over a cross from the left. One of those new strikers, Yoane Wissa rose above a static defence to head home the equaliser.

Yoane Wissa of Brentford celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brentford FC at Selhurst Park on August 30, 2022 in London, England. - Getty Images Europe

If Saturday’s defeat at Manchester City was a case of the inevitable overturning the implausible, Crystal Palace could take succour in a first half so admirable a season could be built around it. In response, manager Patrick Vieira changed both formation and personnel, chiefly to accommodate the return of Zaha, whose presence suggested the customary late transfer-window speculation surrounding him is once again spurious. The Palace fans chanted his name throughout with a mixture of relief and admiration as he confronted Hickey, who was given a rather testing afternoon by Anthony Gordon on Saturday. Until Zaha’s moment of magic, he acquitted himself rather better last night.

In the wake of Saturday’s one-sided draw with Everton, Frank juggled too, with Pontus Jansson still injured and Christian Norgaard joining him in the sick bay, £16 million Keane Lewis-Potter made his first league start on the left side of their three-man attack.

Story continues

With the contest already having the faint but unmistakable aura of mid-table, both teams had licence to thrill and erase the memory of last season’s pair of scoreless draws. It didn’t quite work out that way as teams with contrasting approaches nullified each other in a frustrating first period.

Brentford began with their customary joi de vivre. On one side, Bryan Mbeumo stretched left-footed right-back Joel Ward and in the centre Janelt – restored after his tap-in against Everton – was the master midfield puppeteer.

Palace seemed rather cowed by the sheer smoothness of Brentford’s quick-passing operation. Instead they turned to roughhouse and it almost brought reward when Joachim Andersen was too strong for Mbeumo. Initially impeded by referee Simon Hooper, Jeffrey Schlupp picked up the loose ball, hurtled over half the length of the pitch towards goal and shot. David Raya’s save was straight forward, but a marker had been put down.

Physical or not, Palace struggled to impose themselves. For all that Michael Olise was a threat on the right and Marc Guehi’s winning way with a long pass, they were slipshod in possession and, like a diner at a bad restaurant, Zaha was starved of service.

Brentford might have taken the lead when Mathias Jorgensen headed captain Ivan Toney’s cute hooked cross over the bar from almost under it, but Palace came closer still just after the half hour when Olise cut in from the right, Zaha cut in from the left to meet his cross and only a splendid block by Hickey – who had stuck with his man – foiled a goal. Hickey repeated his heroics just before the break, once again flinging himself in the way of another Zaha drive.

Building on their increased tempo towards the end of the first half, Palace were more purposeful after the break and when Olise cut inside, rounded Janelt and curled an exquisite low 20-yarder past Raya, only the post came to Brentford’s rescue. And as if to confirm Brentford had lost their way, when Mathias Jensen lobbed a crafty free kick over Palace’s static defence, an open goal beckoned, only for Toney to miskick.

If Hickey had won the battle, the war and seemingly the match, belonged to Zaha with his fourth goal of the season. Frank soon made a triple substitution and then a double one. There was more in Brentford’s tank. First Wissa’s header and then, in added time, Ben Mee had the temerity to head against the bar.