Wilfried Zaha injury: Crystal Palace star forced off in tears against Leicester City

(Action Images via Reuters)

Crystal Palace have been rocked by an injury to star man Wilfried Zaha as the forward was forced off against Leicester in tears this afternoon.

In Palace’s first match since Roy Hodgson’s return, in which they dominated proceedings but could not find a breakthrough at half-time, Zaha went down under a challenge and appeared to immediately know the severity of the damage.

Holding his groin, Zaha was quickly assessed by Palace physios before being helped from the pitch, hobbling as he walked off and visibly emotional. Jordan Ayew replaced the forward and soon after the whistle blew for half-time.

Palace face all eight of the sides below them in a kind run-in on paper, but a long-term injury to Zaha — who looks set to leave the club at the end of his contract this summer — would be a massive blow to Hodgson’s side’s chances of Premier League survival.

Hodgson is expected to reveal initial details of Zaha’s injury when he speaks to the media after the match.