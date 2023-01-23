Wilfried Zaha injury: Crystal Palace fears over hamstring blow as tough fixture run looms

Injury concern: Wilfried Zaha suffered a hamstring issue during Crystal Palace’s goalless draw with Newcastle on Saturday (Getty Images)

Crystal Palace fear Wilfried Zaha could face a spell on the sidelines after he limped out of their 0-0 draw with Newcastle on Saturday with a hamstring injury.

Zaha was forced off in the second half at Selhurst Park and Palace manager Patrick Vieira admitted after the game that things did not look good for the winger.

Palace will assess Zaha on Monday and face a nervous wait over his fitness ahead of a tough run of fixtures next month against Manchester United, Brighton, Brentford and Liverpool.

Because they are out of the FA Cup, Palace have two weeks until their next match against United on February 4 and will hope the 30-year-old can make a swift recovery.

Zaha, who is in the final six months of his contract and looks set to leave Palace on a free transfer in the summer, has featured for the Eagles in every Premier League match so far this season.

“Wilfried never wants to come off,” said Vieira. “He always wants to stay on the field so for him to come off does not sound good news.”