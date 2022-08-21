Eberechi Eze eases Crystal Palace reliance on Wilfried Zaha

Eberechi Eze eases Crystal Palace reliance on Wilfried Zaha - PA
Eberechi Eze had already excited observers with what he produced against Liverpool - and the Crystal Palace player stepped up a gear again against Aston Villa on Saturday.

That helped fuel an attacking display that suggested manager Patrick Vieira could be building something exciting at Palace, after the far less pulsating days under Roy Hodgson. Eze’s understanding with Wilfried Zaha is palpable.

“Just give them the ball and they can do magic,” said Joachim Andersen, Palace’s Denmark defender, discussing their attack. “It’s a nightmare to play against them in training.”

Eze’s display here was rated by Vieira as the player’s best since he recovered from his injury problems of last season.

The talented player had also impressed his manager in the 1-1 draw at Anfield in the previous game.

In Saturday’s 3-1 win, there were repeated flashes of what can make Eze a joy to watch.

This is a player who clearly loves the ball at his feet, is tricky and - given the freedom that he had against Villa - can cause all sorts of headaches with his driving runs. There is gracefulness in the way he can breeze past opponents - allied to strength - and it was on show here.

End product can be seen too, with the danger of his passing range and the number of times he can pick out a target. Similar to Palace generally in this game, the attitude was one of passion and energy.

With Odsonne Edouard as the main striker, Eze and Zaha clicked together behind him.

Jordan Ayew, the other member of Palace’s attack, who also worked hard, and did not hold back with his praise, said: “Ebere always just needed time and games. He is doing brilliantly well and against Villa he was sensational.”

With Vieira’s attack shining, Villa’s defence looked vulnerable and was often run ragged.

Vieira’s old on-pitch adversary Steven Gerrard, Villa’s manager, was left with much to work on.

Ayew knows that defeating them here was timely, explaining: “It was very important to get that first victory of the season, especially knowing that we are going to Manchester City in our next league game (on Saturday) for another tough fixture.

“The atmosphere the fans create at Selhurst Park is amazing and it is never easy for any team to come here. It makes a big difference.

“Many of us have been together for three or four years now, and with the manager we have he gives us the freedom to play as well.”

Zaha the star as Palace register first win of season over 'hurt' Villa

Steven Gerrard admitted he could see the hurt in his Aston Villa dressing room after his men suffered at the hands of Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha being the architect of Crystal Palace’s first win of the season was perhaps no surprise - and, sadly for Gerrard, neither was Aston Villa’s defensive weakness.

Gerrard’s £26 million summer defensive signing from Sevilla, Brazilian Diego Carlos, is already out injured - and his replacement Ezri Konsa was given a hard time by the typically tricky Zaha.

Zaha broke from the halfway line and evaded Konsa to equalise just two minutes after Villa had quickly gone 1-0 up.

The Ivory Coast man was then in a teasing mood when he scored again, at the second attempt after his penalty was initially saved, to make the score 2-1.

Zaha looked at stranded goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after that goal - and the Villa player reacted unhappily - as the smiling goal-scorer enjoyed his celebration. That unhappiness was felt by the dressing room as a whole later.

“I feel very similar to how I felt after [losing 2-0 on the opening day against] Bournemouth in all honesty,” Gerrard said afterwards. “We are taking steps forward and too quickly we are taking steps back.

“I see hurt, I see frustration. I’m trying to help them in every department for these feeling to be less and less. When we get there, we’ll be more consistent, we’ll be happier.”

The Var decision that led to the Zaha penalty was another talking point, as Palace’s Marc Guehi directed a header at goal, then Lucas Digne tried to head away - but the ball, at speed, hit the Villa man's outstretched arm.

Gerrard said: “Some people will say it’s the rules. For me, it’s harsh. It was certainly a big turning point.”

That was not the reason they lost though - they were tormented by Palace in many periods. Amid a testing early-season fixture list, they needed to register a win and delivered here.

Villa's display left Steven Gerrard with a lot to think about - REUTERS
Gerrard, in full suit, and Palace manager Patrick Vieira, wearing white shirt and black trousers, patrolled their technical areas elegantly - but their teams’ defences did not look as tidy in the early stages.

Palace were the first to be ruffled early on when Tyrone Mings’ long pass was flicked on by Leon Bailey’s header, which teed up Ollie Watkins to strike in the opening goal from 15 yards.

Villa were then sliced apart for the equaliser as Zaha produced his burst before finishing into the far corner.

Jeffrey Schlupp thought he had given Palace a 2-1 lead in the 25th minute when he prodded in from 10 yards - but Var picked up a tight offside against Edouard, who provided the assist.

Villa started the second half promisingly, when Leon Bailey struck the bar from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Palace, though, were give the lead by Zaha - and, after a tough afternoon, including some rough treatment, perhaps he earned his mocking celebration.

Villa’s captain John McGinn was then arguably lucky not to receive a second yellow card when he tripped Zaha.

Palace, though, dealt another blow to the away side when Jean-Philippe Mateta came off the bench and promptly slid in to score from Tyrick Mitchell’s cross.

“They played with intensity,” Vieira said of his team . “It’s one of the most consistent performances we’ve had.”

