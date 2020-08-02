Wilford Brimley Remembered Fondly By ‘Our House’ Co-Star Deidre Hall

Deidre Hall, who appeared with Wilford Brimley on the 1980s NBC series Our House, remembered him as a “great one” in an Instagram post Sunday morning.

Our House ran for two seasons on NBC from 1986 to 1988. The drama detailed the life of the Witherspoons, a family adjusting to three generations living in the same house.

“We lost a great one yesterday,” Hall wrote. “Every day with Wilford was a life lesson. Heaven just got a lot more interesting.”

On Our House, Brimley portrayed retired widower Gus Witherspoon, who took in his late son’s family, including daughter-in-law Jessie (played by Hall) and grandchildren Kris (Shannen Doherty), David (Chad Allen), and Molly (Keri Houlihan).

Brimley died at age 85 on Saturday in St. George, Utah after suffering from a kidney issue for two months.

