WildSafeBC finds strong support for conflict reduction programs in Nakusp

Residents of Nakusp are almost unanimous in wanting to make their village safer for bears and other wildlife.

A survey conducted by WildSafeBC found that 97.4% of Nakusp respondents supported the village becoming a Bear Smart Community, said WildSafeBC Co-ordinator Cora Skaien. Skaien brought up the survey results as part of her presentation to Nakusp council November 28 on the program’s activities during the 2022 bear season.

WildSafeBC’s mission is to reduce human-wildlife interactions and conflict through education, collaboration and community solutions.

The survey was conducted in Nakusp, New Denver and Silverton between July and October of this year. About 177 people responded to the survey, with 41 of those being from Nakusp. It was developed with the help of a social scientist.

The survey found the vast majority of Nakusp respondents – about 83% – liked having bears in and around their community. However, about half of those did express some concerns for safety from the wild creatures.

About half of Nakusp respondents reported having seen a bear on or near their property one to three times over the last three years. Most felt that was about the same incidence as in years past.

Most of those bears were just passing through, or were eating fruit from local trees. Three-quarters of respondents didn’t report the incident to conservation officers, either because they didn’t feel it necessary or were concerned the animals would be destroyed.

Don’t tread on my fruit tree

When it came to preventative measures, however, Nakusp residents seemed somewhat less willing to do anything dramatic on their property to reduce bear attractants. While about 55% said they were willing to pick ripe fruit or clean up windfall immediately, less than 10% were willing to actually remove fruit trees that are not being used.

“Fruit trees continue to be major attractants in local communities, drawing wildlife into residential areas,” Skaien said in her report to council.

She said WildSafeBC would continue to work on education campaigns to inform property owners of methods for reducing attractants on their property, would support local gleaning programs to pick unused fruit, and increase door-to-door information programs in hot spot areas.

She said municipal governments could also help by implementing cost-sharing or loan-to-buy programs for electric fencing, or by launching programs to help residents replace their old fruit trees with other types of trees.

“This is not to negate the importance of food security. This is just for those who are absolutely unable to manage their trees and have no intention of doing so, and electric fencing may not be an option for them,” she said.

WildSafeBC also plans to work closely with local governments in 2023 to encourage ‘Bare Campsite’ programs in municipal campgrounds, beef up volunteerism for gleaning programs at harvest time, and hold regular meetings with chief administration officers to discuss bear conflicts and solutions. They also plan to meet with local First Nations government representatives.

Planning for 2023

Skaien rounded out her presentation on WildSafeBC activities in 2022 by outlining the programming that brought the organization in contact with more than 2,700 people during the summer months through workshops, youth programs, information booths and door-to-door outreach.

Next year, Skaien hopes to extend the wildlife survey to Areas H and K, and promote the idea of having bylaw officers to enforce wildlife attractant bylaws.

“I understand that is a big thing to take on and there is some discussion about trying to share a bylaw officer amongst many communities, and whether it’s feasible or not. I don’t know at this time,” she said. “But it’s something that could help.”

Council received Skaien’s presentation as information.

John Boivin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice