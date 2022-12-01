WildsafeBC year-end report presented to New Denver council

Local WildSafeBC Coordinator Cora Skaien presented her year-end report to New Denver council and four members of the public at a meeting in council chambers on November 22.

Skaien said there was an increase in black bear sightings and in reports of human-bear conflicts in New Denver and area in 2022 compared to all years since 2016. She reminded that garbage is the most reported attractant involved in conflicts, but that fruit trees may be the biggest problem – residents say many bear issues involving fruit trees don’t get reported to the Conservation Officer Service. She encouraged securing garbage until the morning of collection, picking fruit as it ripens or using an electric fence, feeding pets indoors, and bringing bird feeders inside from April to November.

WildSafeBC ran a survey this summer, and 106 New Denver residents responded. 73.6% of New Denver respondents said they liked having bears in the area, but two-thirds of these have some safety concerns. Only 18% had called the Conservation Officer Service, while 82% had not. More than 30% said they didn’t call for fear of the bear being killed.

Following the presentation, Skaien fielded questions from council. It was pointed out that while bylaws concerning bear safety do exist in New Denver, there is currently no bylaw enforcement officer in New Denver or any neighbouring community. Instead, enforcement falls mainly to the CAOs of each community. CAO Lisa Scott suggested meeting with other CAOs in the area to compare wildlife-related bylaws, and come up with enforcement strategies. She also suggested possibly sharing a bylaw enforcement officer with Silverton, Slocan, Nakusp and Kaslo.

Mayor Casley and CAO Lisa Scott emphasized the need for better communication and a formal reporting strategy for wildlife encounters. They said this consultation and reporting protocol needs to include CAOs, RDCK Area H, WildSafeBC, and the conservation officer for our area (located in Castlegar).

Scott said that next year, to effectively address dangers to the public and to bears, the conservation officer will be involved earlier and more frequently. What is important leading up to that involvement is a clearly understood protocol for reporting bear encounters. She said the document outlining the roles and responsibilities of agencies for reporting bear/wildlife encounters needs to be updated as soon as possible, as the version in the 2012 Human-Bear Conflict Management Plan for New Denver is outdated and no longer accurate.

WildSafeBC promotes bear awareness through the WildSafeBC Rangers Program in schools (reaching nearly 450 students this year), presentations to community groups, display booths, and signage. Skaien also goes door to door in hotspots and has formed a Bear Smart Working Group in New Denver.

Locally, there are other programs such as Harvest Share’s fruit gleaning and loaner electric fence program, Grizzly Bear Coexistence Solutions electric fence workshops, and Valhalla Wilderness Society Area H Bear Smart Program’s cost-share program on energizers for electric fencing.

Once Skaien’s year-end report has been finalized, it will be available on the WildSafeBC website. Tips about managing attractants can be found on both the Village of New Denver and WildSafeBC websites. The Village website includes information from the BC Wildlife Act and from the municipal bylaw that deals with wildlife attractants.

Margaret Scaia, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice