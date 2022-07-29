The Wilds has been cancelled by Prime Video after two seasons, apparently

Photo credit: YouTube

After season two of Prime Video's The Wilds finally dropped on the platform in May, fans spent hours binge-watching the whole thing before looking forward to a potential season three. Seriously, even The Wilds cast members were chiming in to share their hopes for a third series.

To recap, season two dived straight back into the story of a group of teenage girls left stranded on an island following a plane crash. However, as teased at the end of season one, S2 introduced us to a second group of boys also stranded and being watched in the elaborate social experiment.

Is The Wilds season 3 happening?

The bad news is, season 3 of The Wilds isn't happening. In fact, Variety and Deadline both reported Amazon Prime Video have cancelled the show completely after two series, while Cosmopolitan UK have also reached out for comment.

What have the cast said about The Wilds season 3?

Sadly, the cast were jus as keen as we were for a season three. During an interview with People, Zack Calderon (who plays Rafael) shared his hopes for another instalment. He told the publication, "I think we've made something really, really beautiful. And in terms of what to do for season three, only time will tell. But if it's anything like season two, we're in for a big old surprise."

Meanwhile, actress Sophia Ali (who plays Fatin) revealed what she wants to happen for the characters - referring to the boys' and girls' groups being mixed. She explained, "I want to see everyone progress farther than what they already have, and I feel like coming back together and making it more normal to society is almost going to reverse everyone for a second and they're all going to go back to who they used to be and not really know how to act with survival at the forefront in that environment with men around now."

What should you watch instead of The Wilds season 3?

Sadly when you don't have another season of The Wilds to look forward to, it might feel like you've got a gap in your viewing schedule. But never fear! Have you tried Fate: The Winx Saga, or how about The Summer I Turned Pretty?

The Wilds seasons one and two are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.



