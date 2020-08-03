Wild's Matt Dumba raises fist during national anthem

Minnesota Wild defenceman Matt Dumba raised his first during the national anthem prior to Sunday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. (Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba continues to protest against anti-Black racism, systemic racism and the police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, raising his fist during the national anthem prior to Sunday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks.

None of Dumba’s teammates joined him in solidarity, and every player on both the Canucks and Wild stood during the national anthem.

Dumba spoke passionately about the importance of eradicating system racism which has been rooted both in hockey, and more broadly, in society, prior to Saturday’s game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers. He then took a knee during the U.S. national anthem with Blackhawks goaltender Malcolm Subban and Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse surrounding him.

However, Dumba was the only person to kneel before the anthem Saturday, casting questions about whether white players were truly engaged in solidarity with Dumba, Evander Kane and other Black players who have been vocal about their experiences with racism within the sport.





Dumba rightfully continues to win praise for his leadership, but the hockey world needs to do a better job of acting in solidarity and spending their time making meaningful, tangible commitments to anti-racism, as opposed to letting Dumba and other Black players fight by themselves.

