The Wilds future confirmed by Amazon Prime Video

The Wilds has had its future confirmed by Amazon Prime Video and it's not good news.

The young adult series has been axed by the tech giant after two seasons, Deadline reports. The debut season received a lot of positive buzz and a swift renewal, but three months after it returned to a muted response, Amazon opted not to green-light a third.

The first season focused on a group of eight young women from different backgrounds who find themselves stranded on a seemingly deserted island after a plane crash, only to discover later on that it was all part of a social experiment.

The second season repeated the premise, but with a main cast of young men, although the female characters from season 1 still featured.

Fans have reacted strongly to the cancellation, getting #RenewTheWilds trending on Twitter. The majority of the posts from fans focus on the strength of the female cast and the queer relationships, rather than the male characters introduced in season 2. Perhaps that change in focus for the show led to the more muted reaction for season 2? Until one of the cast members or producers speaks out about the cancellation, that's only conjecture.

Deadline states the cast only found out about the cancellation shortly before the news broke online.

The Wilds was one of the first young adult pilots order by Amazon Prime Video under the guidance of Jennifer Salke, becoming the first to premiere and the first to get a second season. Amazon are said to be committed to continuing with young adult content.

The show has a solid Metascore of 70 on MetaCritic, which works out an average across reviews from critics for both seasons. The performances of the cast and the themes tackled are commonly cited as highlights.

The Wilds is available to watch in full on Amazon Prime Video.

