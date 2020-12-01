13 Incredible Wildlife Photos To Distract You From The World Today

Andrey Shpatak/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA (Photo: Andrey Shpatak/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that looking at photos of animals is a surefire way to cheer us up. And the latest ones do not disappoint.

The Natural History Museum is running its Wildlife Photographer of the Year award, again – and the shortlist has just been revealed.

People are encouraged to vote for their favourite on the museum’s website by 2pm on February 2, 2021, so you’ve got a bit of time.

From imperious lions to leaping lizards, there are some beautiful (as well as hilarious) shots this year. View the full shortlist on the museum’s website.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA (Photo: Karine Aigner/Wildlife Photographer of the Yea)

Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA (Photo: (Sam Sloss/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA))

(Gary Meredith/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA) (Photo: (Gary Meredith/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA))

(Wim van den Heever/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA) (Photo: (Wim van den Heever/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA))

(Thomas Peschak/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA) (Photo: (Thomas Peschak/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA))

(Guillermo Esteves/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA) (Photo: (Guillermo Esteves/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA))

(Laurent Ballesta/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA) (Photo: (Laurent Ballesta/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA))

(Petri Pietilainen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA) (Photo: (Petri Pietilainen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA))

(Mogens Trolle/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA) (Photo: (Mogens Trolle/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA))

(Kirsten Luce/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA) (Photo: (Kirsten Luce/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA))

(Joseph Dominic Anthony/Wildlife Photographer of the Year) (Photo: (Joseph Dominic Anthony/Wildlife Photographer of the Year))

(Neil Anderson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA) (Photo: (Neil Anderson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA))

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.