13 Incredible Wildlife Photos To Distract You From The World Today
If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that looking at photos of animals is a surefire way to cheer us up. And the latest ones do not disappoint.
The Natural History Museum is running its Wildlife Photographer of the Year award, again – and the shortlist has just been revealed.
People are encouraged to vote for their favourite on the museum’s website by 2pm on February 2, 2021, so you’ve got a bit of time.
From imperious lions to leaping lizards, there are some beautiful (as well as hilarious) shots this year. View the full shortlist on the museum’s website.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.