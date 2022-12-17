Wildlife boost planned in Staffordshire nature reserves takeover

A wildlife trust says it wants to improve habitats on 11 nature reserves after taking over management of them.

Staffordshire Wildlife Trust will oversee the sites previously managed by Staffordshire Moorlands District Council.

Plans are to be drawn up of how the areas can be boosted.

"These sites are already good for wildlife, we can make them even better," Jeff Sim, from the trust, said.

The reserves include Cecily Brook, Cheadle, Wetley Moor, Werrington, Ladderedge Country Park, Leek and Biddulph Grange Country Park.

The new additions mean the trust manages 43 nature reserves across more than 4,900 acres (1,988 hectares).

Consultation will be held with volunteer groups and people who use the sites, Mr Sim said.

"We look forward to working with those who know the sites best to see what we can do to make them even better places to encounter wildlife," he added.

"We need to do all we can to halt the decline of so many species and keep the Staffordshire Moorlands wild."

