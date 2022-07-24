Wildfires in US: 2 firefighting helicopter pilots die in Idaho; thousands order to evacuate near Yosemite

Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Multiple wildfires raged across the U.S. Saturday, causing deaths, destruction and thousands of forced evacuations.

A wildfire near Yosemite National Park in California continued to grow Saturday, destroying at least 10 structures and causing mandatory evacuations for at least 6,000 people. In Idaho, two pilots in a firefighting helicopter died after crashing during a blaze in a rural area near the Montana border.

Thomas Hayes, 41, of Post Falls, Idaho, and Jared Bird, 36, of Anchorage, Alaska, were identified as the pilots. Their helicopter crashed in the Salmon River at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Mary Cernicek, spokesperson with the Salmon-Challis National Forest, told USA TODAY.

Both pilots were transported to a nearby hospital, where they died from their injuries, according to a Lemhi County Sheriff's Office incident report.

Meanwhile, wildfires also burned across Europe. Tens of thousands of people were evacuated in France as firefighters battled wildfires that ripped through over 78 square miles in the country's wine region of Bordeaux, authorities said. The blaze comes as huge swaths of Europe have been charred by wildfires this week amid an extreme heat wave.

HEAT WAVE FORECAST: Dangerous heat will continue all weekend across the US

Pilots die while battling Moose Fire

The two pilots who died in the crash were contracted to help fight the Moose Fire, Cernicek said.

More than 700 firefighters were battling the blaze Saturday as it burned about 21 miles north of Salmon, Idaho, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

A red flag warning was issued Saturday as high temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds threatened to worsen the fire, which had spread to over 45 square miles as of Saturday evening.

HEAT WAVE IN EUROPE: 'National emergency' in UK as historic temps forecast and wildfires rage

Nine helicopters were supporting ground crews with water bucket drops Friday, according to an incident report from the center.

Cernicek said the National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the cause of the crash.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little ordered that all U.S. and State of Idaho flags be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of the two pilots killed in the helicopter crash.

NEW MEXICO CRASH: 4 dead after New Mexico sheriff's helicopter crashes while helping battle wildfires

Yosemite wildfire prompts evacuations, damages structures

A wildfire that erupted Friday is spreading quickly, growing into one of California's largest wildfires of the year. The Oak Fire, which started southwest of Yosemite, prompted evacuations and damaged at least 10 structures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

It erupted as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias in the southernmost part of Yosemite park. The Oak Fire has burned through nearly 15 square miles and was 0% contained Saturday evening, Cal Fire said.

Evacuation orders were put in effect Saturday for over 6,000 people living across a several-mile span in the sparsely populated, rural area, said Daniel Patterson, a spokesman for the Sierra National Forest. Lushmeadows, a subdivision of about 1,700 residents in the Sierra Nevada foothill area, was among those under mandatory evacuation orders.

Flames engulf a chair inside a burning home as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Flames engulf a chair inside a burning home as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Firefighters make progress on previous Yosemite blaze

The Oak Fire raged as firefighters made significant progress against the Washburn Fire, which burned from Yosemite National Park into the Sierra National Forest, threatening Mariposa Grove, home to hundreds of giant sequoias.

The Washburn Fire was 79% contained Saturday afternoon after it burned almost 7.6 square miles. After starting July 7, the fire forced the southern entrance of Yosemite to shutter and led to the evacuation hundreds of people in the community of Wawona.

GIANT SEQUOIAS THREATENED: Thick wildfire smoke hangs over Yosemite; flames reached notable giant sequoia grove

The U.S. Forest Service also announced Friday plans to take emergency action to save giant sequoias threatened by increasingly intense wildfires exacerbated by climate change and aggressive fire suppression methods. The plan will speed up projects to clear dense forest underbrush that has fanned raging fires near the world's largest trees.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oak Fire expands in California; 2 pilots die amid Idaho Moose Fire

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Wildfire burns coastal homes, businesses, on Lesbos

    STORY: Thick billowing smoke fanned by strong winds could be seen in the area as firefighters were joined by local residents dousing the flames with buckets of water.Vatera, an 8 km (5 miles) long sandy beach in the southern part of Lesbos, is a popular tourist attraction.Reuters video showed homes burning in the village of Vatera, while a beach bar on the shore was damaged by fire, with rows of beach sun umbrellas and chairs along the shore burned.In the last days the country has been plagued by several fires spread by strong winds, making firefighting efforts more difficult.A wildfire in mountains near Athens earlier this week damaged homes and forced hundreds of people to flee, with authorities calling this summer one of the toughest in the Mediterranean.Last year, wildfires ravaged about 300,000 acres (121,000 hectares) of forest and bushland across Greece during the country's worst heatwave in 30 years.

  • Noah Gragson holds off Ty Gibbs to win at Pocono

    Two of the most determined, talented, young drivers in NASCAR put on a show for the ages in the closing laps of Saturday‘s Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway with 24-year-old Noah Gragson ultimately holding off Ty Gibbs by the blink of an eye to take the victory. RELATED: Official results | Photos […]

  • Police hunt 'armed and dangerous' suspect after 2 killed, 1 wounded in Chilliwack shooting

    Police say a suspect is at large and considered "armed and dangerous" following a shooting in Chilliwack — about an hour's drive east of Vancouver — that killed two women and injured one man. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) have named 50-year-old Eric John Shestalo as the suspect in the triple shooting at a home in the 9700 block of McNaught Road, near Yale Road, just east of downtown Chilliwack around 11 a.m. Thursday. Police said the public should exercise caution if they spo

  • Vehicle linked to fatal shooting of two B.C. women found, hunt for suspect ongoing

    CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Homicide investigators say they've found the vehicle of a man wanted in the fatal shooting of two women this week in Chilliwack, B.C. The Integrated Homicide Investigations Team says the Jeep YJ was located in Bridal Falls Friday, but 50-year-old suspect Eric Shestalo remains at large. Police say they responded to a report of two women and a man suffering from gunshot wounds at a home on Thursday and investigators believe the suspect was known to the victims. The two women die

  • Ricky Martin Returns to the Stage After Court Case Is Dismissed: 'I Want You to Focus on the Love'

    Ricky Martin performed at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday after a court case against him was thrown out when his accuser requested its dismissal a day prior

  • P.E.I.-N.S. ferry cancelled for a 2nd day after fire aboard ship forced evacuation Friday

    Ferry trips on the route connecting Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island have been cancelled for a second day after a fire on Friday forced an emergency evacuation of a vessel's passengers. More than 200 people were safely evacuated from MV Holiday Island after a fire broke out in the vessel's engine room at around 11 a.m. AT, about an hour into its crossing from Caribou, N.S., to Wood Islands, P.E.I. "Ship's crew and safety systems contained the fire," said Don Cormier, vice-president of Northu

  • To My MAGA Aunt: You Should Have Watched the Jan. 6 Hearings

    Alex Wong/GettyDear Aunt [REDACTED],Have you been watching the Jan. 6 Committee hearings? I know you still support Donald Trump, and I’m guessing that most Fox News viewers aren’t watching (in no small part because they’ve limited coverage of the hearings). Well, in case you didn’t catch it, you should know the following:Remember that nice young lady I used to appear alongside on CNN before she became Trump’s press secretary? Her name is Kayleigh McEnany, and she testified that during the whole

  • Investigators find Chilliwack double-homicide suspect's vehicle on Friday

    Homicide investigators say they have found the vehicle that was driven by Eric John Shestalo, who allegedly shot and killed two women in Chilliwack, B.C. on Thursday. Shestalo, 50, is still at large and considered armed and dangerous, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). He was last seen driving a red 1990 Jeep YJ, with a yellow front, on Thursday, after a triple shooting at a home in the 9700 block of McNaught Road, near Yale Road, just east of downtown Chilliwack aro

  • Man dies after sister wakes up from two-year coma and names him as assailant

    Wanda Palmer accused Daniel Palmer of brutally attacking her in West Virginia

  • Keeping cool: N.B. events take precautions during heat wave

    With 30 C temperatures in New Brunswick this weekend, people are finding ways to stay cool even while attending events that the province has to offer. The Highland Games, celebrating Scottish and Celtic culture in New Brunswick, are on until Sunday. This is the first time the event has been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. Devin Patterson, communications and marketing chair of the festival, said there are ways to stay cool while enjoying the events. "On the grounds of Government House, we've

  • Minnesota abortion clinic braces for tide of out-of-staters

    In the waiting room at WE Health Clinic in Duluth, patients from Wisconsin and Texas sit among Minnesotans — the leading edge of an expected uptick in out-of-state patients following the Supreme Court’s removal of the federal right to abortion. “It’s just been really busy,” Laurie Casey, the executive director, said. A lot of our patients — even if they’re from Minnesota — travel one to three hours each way to get here.

  • UK also broke its land surface temperature record

    Air temperatures may have hit 40C this week - but the ground grew even hotter, reaching 48C.

  • Family of Afghan boy stranded in France condemn Priti Patel’s ‘false promises’

    Qamar Jabarkhyl, a 28-year-old UK citizen, said his ‘heart melts’ when his young cousin, Obaidullah, calls him crying every day from Strasbourg.

  • UPDATE 4-WHO declares global health emergency over monkeypox outbreak

    The rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization's highest level of alert, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday. The WHO label - a "public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)" - is designed to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

  • UK weather: Dramatic satellite pictures show the impact of the heatwave as the sun scorches the country

    Satellite images have laid bare the rapid impact of last week's record breaking heat. The UK hit record temperatures on Tuesday, with Coningsby in Lincolnshire reaching a sweltering 40.3C (104.5F) - the first time since records began that the mercury has exceeded 40C in the country. It is not just the UK which faced unprecedented temperatures last week - Portugal, France and Spain also suffered with searing heat and wildfires.

  • 24 Vibrant Blushes for a Cherub-Like Glow

    Whether you're looking for a blush stick, liquid blush, cream or powder, we rounded up the best blush picks for every skin tone, from fair to medium to deep.

  • Public gathering violation conviction set aside for Calgary preacher and his brother

    CALGARY — A preacher and his brother have successfully appealed their convictions for hosting public gatherings during the pandemic and are to have their fines reimbursed. Twice in 2021, Artur and Dawid Pawlowski of Calgary were ruled to be in contempt of a COVID-19-related Alberta Health Services injunction that limited the number of people permitted to congregate and required physical distancing and face masks. Artur Pawlowski, a Street Church preacher, was sentenced to three days in jail and

  • One Medical subscription likely to become Amazon Prime benefit, expert says

    Columbia University Health Care Policy Professor and Private Equity Investor Meghan Fitzgerald joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what Amazon acquiring One Medical means for health care, benefits for Prime members, the online patient-doctor experience, HIPAA constraints, and aggregating physicians.

  • UFC Fight Night 208 video: Jonathan Pearce batters Makwan Amirkhani for second-round TKO

    Jonathan Pearce is on a roll since returning to 145 pounds.

  • Wildfire near Aromas forces evacuations

    A wildfire is burning east of Aromas in San Benito County and is forcing evacuations.