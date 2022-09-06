Wildfires, triple-digit heat, blackout threats

As temperatures hit triple digits, California battles wildfires and blackout threats. A look at ballot questions to watch in the midterms, from abortion to weed – even slavery. And it's the first day back to school for Uvalde, but some shooting survivors can't bear to return to the classroom.

But first, a Rhode Island homeowner just wanted to build a barn behind his house. He ended up finding a cannonball – likely from the Revolutionary War. Check it out!

California battles wildfires, possible blackouts and triple-digit temperatures

As California cranks up the air conditioning amid a brutal heat wave, the state faces its highest chance of blackouts this year. State energy officials said the electrical load Tuesday could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen.

  • Conservation is key: The "extraordinary heat event" makes it essential that homes and businesses reduce energy use — no use of major appliances and thermostats set at 78 degrees or higher— after 4 p.m., said Elliot Mainzer, CEO of the California Independent System Operator.

  • If conditions worsen: Utilities will determine what to do, "but blackouts, rolling, rotating outages are a possibility," Mainzer said. The goal: keep them as short as possible.

A bicyclist passes a bank sign displaying a temperature of 116 degree in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. The National Weather Service reported temperatures over 112 mark in the Sacramento area.
Wildfire danger was extreme across the state. As the blazing hot, dry weather turned brush to tinder, some 4,400 firefighters battled 14 large fires across California – with 45 new blazes on Sunday alone, Cal Fire said. Two people were killed and one was injured in the Fairview Fire, which started Monday near the city of Hemet. By Tuesday afternoon, the it had grown to 2,400 acres and was only 5% contained.

Firefighters stage in front of the Fairview Fire near Hemet, California, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Body identified as missing Tennessee teacher

The body of a Tennessee teacher who authorities say was abducted while jogging has been found. Memphis police announced Tuesday that a body found in South Memphis has been identified as Eliza "Liza" Fletcher, who police say was abducted Friday. Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested Sunday and initially charged with especially aggravated kidnapping in Fletcher's disappearance. Abston now faces additional charges of first-degree murder. Here's everything we know so far about the case.

Eliza Fletcher
What everyone's talking about

Canadian police still searching for suspect in stabbing attack

A massive manhunt continues for a man believed to have killed 10 people and wounded 18 in a series of weekend stabbings on an Indigenous reserve in Canada. On Tuesday, Canadian police surrounded a residence in the James Smith Cree Nation, where the rampage took place. It was unclear whether Myles Sanderson, one of the two brothers believed to have carried out the attacks, was inside. The fugitive’s brother, Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead Monday near one of the locations where the stabbings occurred.

Canadian law enforcement personnel surrounded a residence on the James Smith Cree First Nation reservation in Saskatchewan, Canada, Tuesday, as they searched for a suspect in a series of stabbings.
🗳 What's on the 2022 midterm ballots?

Forget waiting for Congress or state legislatures to act. This year's elections are offering voters an opportunity to shape public policy directly in the form of various state ballot initiatives that could have national ramifications. The country witnessed the power of those referendums when Kansas voters rejected an anti-abortion measure by a decisive 59%-41% margin. Voters are being asked to weigh in on how their states should handle abortion, contraceptives, health care and legalizing certain narcotics. Even officially abolishing slavery is on the ballot in at least five states – a question that could lead to a national rethinking on U.S. prison policy.

Real quick

Liz Truss took over as British rime minister on Tuesday after being formally appointed by Queen Elizabeth during a ceremony known as the "kissing of the hands" (nobody kissed any hands, though). And departing leader Boris Johnson threatened to upstage Truss by going out with a characteristic verbal bang.

In Uvalde, return of school brings anxiety and fear for survivors

You can still see the bullet fragments in 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo’s left shoulder. She was in her classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 when an 18-year-old wielding a semi-automatic rifle burst through the door and killed 19 students. The massacre devastated the community, where it seems everyone knows someone directly touched by the tragedy. No students will be returning to Robb Elementary, which eventually will be demolished. But when they returned to classrooms at other district schools on Tuesday, Miah wasn't among them — she will be attending school virtually because she's still experiencing profound trauma. Even those who are returning to classrooms, and their parents, are racked with fear. Keep reading.

Miah Cerrillo shows bullet fragments that are still in her shoulder and her back from the day a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 of her classmates.
A break from the news

