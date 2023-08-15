Wildfires burning near Trans-Canada Highway under investigation

Alberta Wildfire is keeping a close eye on a fire started by lit garbage in Bow Valley Provincial Park between Seebe and the Trans-Canada Highway as dry conditions and a heat warning persists in the region.

The fire, first reported around 3:20 p.m. Monday (Aug. 14), burned about 0.01 hectares and was classified as under control shortly after it was discovered due to early response from fire crews.

“There’s always a risk that something could escape but we’re not concerned at this time. It does appear to be contained to that very localized area and we should be able to extinguish it,” said Josee St-Onge, Alberta Wildfire information officer.

The fire is located in a loop off Bow Valley Park Street, near the Canadian Rockies Outdoor Learning Centre and southwest of Bow Valley Campground. Alberta Wildfire is responding and there is no risk to public safety or nearby structures at this time, said St-Onge.

“Firefighters were able to get to it very quickly, so that’s usually the key in controlling a wildfire is to be able to respond to it quickly and keep it at a very small size, and that luckily was the case here,” she said.

About 20 kilometres east, another wildfire was reported around the same time, southwest of Mînî Thnî, off the Trans-Canada Highway on Îyârhe (Stoney) Nakoda First Nation. The size of that fire reached 0.03 hectares by 5:30 p.m. and was extinguished by 10:30 a.m the next day (Aug. 15).

“This was a small grass fire, so we were able to get crews to respond immediately,” said St-Onge. “We responded with one helicopter and one crew of firefighters and they were able to bring it under control the same day.”

Exshaw Fire-Rescue responded to the mutual aid call with Nakoda Emergency Services and Exshaw fire chief Andrew Box said there was no risk to public safety or structures nearby.

Both fires, which are in or near the Calgary Forest Area (CFA), are under investigation. The blaze south of Seebe is in a small area outside the boundaries of the CFA but is surrounded by it.

The northern portion of the CFA includes Canmore, Kananaskis Country and the MD of Bighorn. As of Aug. 14, the average fire danger across the CFA was rated extreme, according to Alberta Wildfire.

“The forecast is calling for temperatures in the low to mid-thirties with low humidity for the next several days with no anticipated precipitation,” reads the Alberta Wildfire update. “These conditions will continue to increase the wildfire danger.”

Much of southern Alberta, including the Bow Valley, is under a heat warning. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts, daytime highs will reach between 30 to 35 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows in the mid teens until temperatures are expected to cool on Friday.

St-Onge said a drying trend over the past week has driven up fire danger, which is more extreme in the southern portion of the CFA, where a fire ban is currently in place. North of Highway 541, a fire advisory exists for the rest of the region.

“That reflects a little bit of the conditions that we see on the ground,” said St-Onge. “But overall, conditions are very dry and a fire can start very easily and spread very quickly, so it’s very important for people to be careful, follow fire bans that are in place, and even if there is no fire ban and they are allowed to have a campfire, to make sure it’s a safe one by keeping it small, always watching it and making sure to fully extinguish it when they’re done.”

According to Environment Canada forecasts, temperatures throughout the Bow Valley and into Kootenay and Yoho national parks are expected to lower into the mid-teens by Friday (Aug. 18). The forecast is also calling for rain beginning as early as overnight Thursday and lasting into next week.

“If we can get through these next couple hot days, the cooler temperatures and rain will assist us in keeping a handle on things,” said Box.

The blaze near Seebe is the only active wildfire in the CFA, which has responded to 64 wildfires this season, burning a total of about 6.11 hectares.

In Alberta, there are 88 active wildfires. So far this year, there have been 971 wildfires in the province.

Box said with much of the province’s resources focused on the majority of active fires in northern Alberta, there is additional pressure on mutual aid partners in the south such as Exshaw-Fire Rescue.

“We just encourage everybody to obviously enjoy the nice weather, but do it in a manner that’s safe and not going to cause any loss or fire concerns,” he said.

While wildfire has been minimal in the CFA this season, St-Onge said risk typically climbs as the summer stretches on, making it all the more important people continue doing their part to prevent human-caused wildfires.

“We’re on high alert. It’s definitely dry, warm and there’s a bit of wind,” she said. “Those are perfect conditions for wildfires to start and spread. We’re hoping that Albertans will be very careful, and ourselves, we’ll be watching closely for any new starts.”

In Banff National Park, the fire rating was considered high as of Aug. 14. Meanwhile, Kootenay and Yoho national parks are both under a fire ban due to elevated fire risk.

Jessica Lee, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Rocky Mountain Outlook