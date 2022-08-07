Wildfires break out across London with second heatwave to come next week

Firefighters tackled two huge wildfires on both sides of the capital at the same time with a second 35C heatwave expected next week.

More than 70 people were evacuated from their homes as firefighters took on both wildfires raging across west and east London at 4.30pm.

Nearly 30 homes were saved after 70 firefighters worked in “hot, arduous conditions” to tame the flames that broke out in Hereford Road in Feltham.

People living miles away in both Uxbridge and Twickenham reported heavy ash falling from the sky.

At the source of the blaze neighbours recorded dramatic footage of huge flames licking their garden fences before they fled their homes.

A firefighter takes on the roaring flames in Hounslow (LFB)

Some locals retreated to the Railway Club social club which opened its doors so people could shelter.

Rhys Collison posted a video of the back of his garden going up in flames under the caption “BBQ cancelled”.

Huge flames at the back of Rhys garden (@RhysCollison)

He said: “It wasn’t what you wanted on a Sunday.”

Neighbour Avni Dudhia, 32, said: “For around 40 minutes at least it was just flames and a lot of thick dark smoke.

“Our house is probably around 600 to 700 metres from the fire.

“It was definitely scary as you could see how quickly the fire was spreading across the trees to the right, so much smoke too.”

The fire in Feltham (Ethan Cheesman/PA) (PA Media)

Station Commander Tamer Ozdemir, who is at the scene, said: “Firefighters have worked incredibly hard in hot, arduous conditions to stop the blaze spreading to nearby properties.

“Their hard work has saved approximately 30 homes in Hereford Road.

“Around 60 residents were evacuated due to the amount of smoke.”

The smoke could be seen for miles (PA)

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said the force had taken 44 calls to the blaze. They said the cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”

Hounslow council hailed firefighters for eventually getting the fire under control. In a statement, they said they were already cutting back vegetation and funding extra groundskeeper patrols to prevent further grassfires after Hanworth Park went up in flames on August 2.

Their advice to the public, they say, is clear:

Story continues

Do not light barbecues or fires in the parks.

Do not discard of cigarette butts carelessly, even if you think they are out.

Do not leave litter in our parks - items such as glass bottles can magnify the sun’s rays and cause fires.

At the same time, a grass fire broke out on the opposite side of the capital in Newbury Park eating up around 15 hectares of farmland.

Grazing horses were led to safety with a number of farmhouses evacuated by police. There were no reports of any injuries.

A grass fire on Oaks Lane in Newbury Park (LFB)

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “The warmer weather we have been having makes the ground extremely dry, which unfortunately means grassland, parks, undergrowth and woodlands will burn quickly when exposed to even the smallest of sparks.

“We don’t want people to be complacent and that means not barbecuing in parks and open spaces, ensuring cigarettes are properly disposed of and clearing away rubbish and glass as they can magnify the sun and cause a fire.”

It came after three other grassfires destroyed acres of land in Rainham, Upminster and Woolwich over Friday and Saturday.

There are fears that more wildfires could be sparked with temperatures set to soar to highs of 31C in London this week as a new heatwave sweeps the country.

The mercury will rise past 30C on Wednesday, with dry weather and clear skies expected for most of the week.