As a wildfire tears through Somervell County, Glen Rose volunteers prepare for the storm

Make no mistake: When there’s trouble in Glen Rose, someone will be there to have your back.

It was something Lindsey Brewer, who has called the town home for 27 years, knows well. She’s had the firsthand experience herself.

Brewer lost two adult children four months ago in a car crash, and in the aftermath of the tragedy felt the love her community gave her as they rallied around to provide support.

Now, at the Somervell County Expo Center, Brewer, the owner of nearby restaurant Sugarbiscuit & Company felt as though it was her turn as the 4,000-acre Chaulk Mountain fired burned Tuesday about 8 miles southwest of town.

First she started cooking at her restaurant, then others started to donate money and show up at the restaurant to cook with Brewer.

Then volunteers moved to the Somervell County Expo Center and put out Facebook call-outs for what they needed.

And, just like they always do, the people of Glen Rose showed up.

Look to the left in the center and you’ll find cots set up in a dark room, each with their own white pillows. Look to the right and you’ll see the stacks and coolers of water bottles and sports drinks and tables of granola bars, drink mix, mini muffins and peanut butter crackers.

At the back, a small restaurant fridge housed sandwiches wrapped in plastic wrap and containers of pasta salad. More tables contained clothes separated by size, and another had pet supplies. Another area housed dogs and cats. Volunteers at the center are even holding onto displaced livestock. Someone on Monday night brought in 60 head of cattle.

And all around, the volunteers swarmed for those displaced by a wildfire that has already ripped through 4,000 acres of the county.

“Everything that I do right now is just so with purpose, just in honor of my kids,” said Brewer, a tall blonde with cropped hair, glossy lips and a gray shirt that read “Life is better in Glen Rose,” as her voice cracked. “I just want to help people just like they helped us. That’s the only thing that matters to me right now.”

Story continues

On the 102-degree Tuesday afternoon “BURN BAN” flashed in bright orange against a black backdrop on the digitized sign at the center, and all around was yellow grass that crumbled to the touch.

The only plumes that rose nearby into the cloudless Texas sky came from a big black smoker parked on the back of a hooded trailer in the parking lot.

Hot dogs were on the menu at the moment for the day’s grill masters, Trevor Hansen and Jeff Ogden, but they’d been there since 8 p.m. Monday cooking up everything from brisket to pulled pork for those in need, including the first responders.

Hansen had originally been turned away from helping since there was already so many people there. But they stuck through in desperation to be a part of the help. To the group, which included Ogden’s and Hansen’s wives, Jennifer and Tracie, what they were doing to help was nothing.

“This town rallies,”Jennifer said.

Another group called LDL had been called in to help funnel money toward the cause, which is how they usually help those in need around here. Large donations had already come in, said Susan Bruce, who works with the organization.

“You want to do more, but, you know, unfortunately, you don’t know what to do,” Bruce said. “You know, I mean, you can feed people and, but it’s going to last for a long time that people are going to need help.”

And down the road, innkeeper Pam Streeter has opened her doors at the Inn by the River for those who have been displaced, too.

The white building with navy blue trim sitting next to a bone dry river bed is housing two people seeking refuge from the fire free of charge. Streeter took in people during the 2021 winter storm too — 228 people, 48 dogs, six cats, three tarantulas and a fish, to be exact.

Her load isn’t as heavy with the expo center open, but the doors are staying open, just in case.

“Obviously, this is a devastating event, but to watch the town come together and help each other is always just such an uplifting spirit,” Streeter said. “That we know no matter what happens and how many people lose things, we know that we’re all here for them and that they will be here for us and anybody else.”

So far only 20 to 30 people had come to seek help from the volunteer center. Red Cross had gotten involved too.

Brewer thinks some are still in survival mode. There’s adrenaline pumping and they’re trying to keep their properties safe. some May not even realize they need help yet, she said.

But just like with anything in a small town, there are people there watching, waiting and ready to help whenever they walk through to doors to seek it.