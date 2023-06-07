Wildfire smoke prompts air quality alert for Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. EDT and provided by CIRA/NOAA shows smoke from wildfires burning in Quebec drifting southward. (CIRA/NOAA via AP - image credit)

Air pollution from wildfires in Quebec has prompted an alert for parts of southwestern Ontario from Canada's national weather agency.

Environment Canada says that the smoke may bring reduced air quality to Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton this week.

"Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health even at low concentrations. Continue to take actions to protect your health and reduce exposure to smoke," the agency said in an alert known as a special air quality statement.

Kerri Breen/CBC

As of Tuesday evening, Chatham and Sarnia were at a six on the Air Quality Health Index — both ratings mean there is moderate risk. No alerts are in effect for Windsor, but the air quality was rated six in the downtown and five in the west end of the city.

A huge section of the country is seeing smoky skies due to the situation in Quebec, where forest fires are raging.

The agency says those with certain health conditions such as asthma or heart disease are more susceptible to the effects of the smoke, along with children, pregnant women and anyone who works outdoors.



"Stop outdoor activities and contact your health care provider if you or someone in your care experiences shortness of breath, wheezing (including asthma attacks), severe cough, dizziness or chest pains. Stay inside if you are feeling unwell and experiencing symptoms," the agency said.

The agency says that a well-fitted mask can reduce exposure to fine particles in the smoke, but not gases in the smoke.

"It is important to listen to your body and reduce or stop activities if you are experiencing symptoms."