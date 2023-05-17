Wildfire smoke now covers much of Saskatchewan

Heavy smoke was seen across the lake in Wascana Park on Wednesday. (CBC News - image credit)

The wildfire smoke that has plagued Saskatchewan's north has now reached central and southern parts of the province.

Environment Canada has issued air quality statements for most of the province. It includes all areas south of La Loche and Southend.

People in Saskatoon, Regina and other cities woke up to a thick haze and the smell of smoke in the air.

The weather office says it's due to extreme fine particulate matter concentrations from wildfire smoke.

Air quality health index values are above 10 — which is very high risk. The agency says the air quality and visibility can fluctuate by location and from hour to hour.

A cold front moving south is concentrating the smoke. It's expected to drag a narrow band of thicker smoke through the southeast corner of the province today.

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health, even at low concentrations.

If says if people spend time outdoors, a well-fitted respirator type mask (such as an N95 or equivalent respirator) can help reduce exposure to the fine particles.