Wildfire, pandemic, gas prices, repeat: It's been a tough run for Yosemite businesses

Amanda Lee Myers, USA TODAY
As a wildfire continues to burn in Yosemite National Park, nearby businesses dependent on tourism are seeing waves of cancelations in just the latest of many recent economic hits in the area.

The Washburn Fire has burned more than 4,300 acres near one of the park's most popular attractions, the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias. The human-caused fire was 23 percent contained Thursday.

Since the blaze began a week ago, hotels in the area have been inundated with calls from guests canceling or asking whether their trip can be salvaged.

"This is one of the worst Julys I've seen," said Debbie Mackey, manager of the Yosemite Southgate Hotel and Suites in Oakhurst, one of the many small towns surrounding the park.

Businesses in Oakhurst and the surrounding area have been hit hardest by the Washburn Fire because the blaze forced the closure of the nearest Yosemite entrance and the top attractions in that part of the park.

"We're normally booked up every day and now we're only halfway full, so that’s pretty big," Mackey said.

Tourists pose for a photo with a tunnel tree in the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias in Yosemite National Park in 2018.
'We are weary'

July and the first half of August is typically one of the busiest times of year at the park. This year, with high gas prices and a reservation required to enter Yosemite, businesses were already quieter than 2021.

The wildfire has been the icing on the cake. If it doesn't get contained soon, "our summer is ruined," Mackey said.

It's the kind of scenario that keeps Doug Shaw up at night.

"You wake up at 3 in the morning and think about it for three or four hours," said Shaw, who has owned the Yosemite Bug Rustic Mountain Resort in Midpines for 26 years.

Back in 2018, when the Ferguson Fire closed the park for three devastating weeks, Shaw estimated that it cost him $300,000 in lost revenue. He had 2019 to bounce back but then the pandemic hit making for another lean year. In 2021, tourism to parks rebounded as vaccines allowed cooped-up tourists a little more freedom.

But now one week into the fire, close to 20% of his bookings have canceled, which translates to thousands of dollars of lost income.

The Wawona Hotel is seen under a smoke-filled sky in Yosemite National Park on July 11, 2022. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
It's all starting to feel like a rollercoaster.

"It takes an emotional toll," said Shaw. "I think we're becoming used to it to a degree but I don’t think you can ever get used to something as scary as this when you've got so much at stake. We are weary."

The ups and downs also are taking their toll on Tony Olmeda, who has been slinging huevos rancheros and enchiladas as the owner of the El Cid restaurant in Oakhurst for the past 27 years.

"We had a couple of years with fires, a couple years with the pandemic and then fire again," he said. "It's been tough. It almost makes me want to retire early. I don’t want to deal with all this."

A tourist and her dog walk along a trail near the Wawona Hotel in Yosemite National Park. A wildfire in the area has forced the closure of the hotel and the south entrance to the park.
Right now he said his business is down as much as 40%.

"I still get my local customers but they come in early _ 5, 6, 7 o'clock," he said. "After 7:30, I get all the people going to the park. But we're not getting them right now."

Fighting the 'park's on fire' perception

It's too early to measure the overall economic impact of the fire, said Brooke Smith, spokeswoman for Visit Yosemite Madera County. The group estimated the 2018 Ferguson Fire caused $50 million in tourism losses to the region.

The Ferguson Fire's impact was so lasting, the tourism group created a hashtag, #YosemiteNow, in hopes of getting the word out that the park had reopened.

"Every time this happens we deal with a (perceived) issue of, 'Oh no the park's on fire, I can’t go,'" Smith said.

Inez Gibbs of Austin, Texas and her family decided to take their chances and continue their planned first-time trip to Yosemite this week despite news of the fire, hoping they'd get lucky with the smoke.

The 41-year-old schoolteacher called her campsite in Yosemite Valley to get their thoughts and they told her it was too late to cancel for that night and that the air quality was decent.

But when she and her husband Michael arrived with their 8-year-old son Marcus, "it was just unbearable."

"My husband has asthma and he was having a really hard time, using an inhaler a lot, I was having chest tightness, and my son had nosebleeds," Gibbs said Wednesday from San Francisco, where the family retreated after canceling their remaining four days in Yosemite and paying a penalty of one night of their remaining booking.

"We were all having a really hard time breathing," she said. "We just felt like it was not worth it to stay."

So as the fire continues to burn, businesses are watching it closely and hoping it doesn't go on too much longer.

Crews have made some progress this week but continued to face warm and dry weather, causing active fire behavior. Firefighters were looking forward to an upcoming forecast with lower temperatures and higher humidity but warned those in the area to "expect smoky conditions."

