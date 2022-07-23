Wildfire near Yosemite National Park explodes in size

·3 min read

WAWONA, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuations and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.

The Oak Fire, which began Friday afternoon southwest of the park near Midpines in Mariposa County, grew to 10.2 square miles (26.5 square kilometers) by Saturday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. It erupted as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias in the southernmost part of Yosemite park.

“Explosive fire behavior is challenging firefighters,” Cal Fire said in a statement Saturday morning that described the Oak Fire's activity as “extreme with frequent runs, spot fires and group torching.”

By Saturday morning, the fire had destroyed 10 residential and commercial structures, damaged five more and was threatening 2,000 more structures, Cal Fire said. The fast-growing blaze prompted numerous road closures, including a shutdown of Highway 140 between Carstens Road and Allred Road — blocking one of the main routes into Yosemite.

More than 400 firefighters, along with helicopters, other aircraft and bulldozers, battled the blaze, which was in a sparsely populated, mostly rural area of the Sierra Nevada foothills, said Daniel Patterson, a spokesman for the Sierra National Forest.

Hot weather, low humidity and bone dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in decades was fueling the blaze and challenging fire crews, Patterson said.

“The fire is moving quickly. This fire was throwing embers out in front of itself for up to 2 miles yesterday,” Patterson said. “These are exceptional fire conditions."

About 1,700 residents in the area were put under mandatory evacuation orders Friday night.

Pacific Gas & Electric said on its website that more than 2,600 homes and businesses in the area had lost power as of Friday afternoon and there was no indication when it would be restored. “PG&E is unable to access the affected equipment," the utility said.

A shoeless older man attempting to flee the blaze on Friday crashed his sedan into a ditch in a closed area and was helped by firefighters. He was safely driven from the area and did not appear to suffer any injuries. Several other residents stayed in their homes Friday night as the fire continued to burn nearby.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Cal Fire said.

Meanwhile, firefighters have made significant progress against a wildfire that began in Yosemite National Park and burned into the Sierra National Forest.

The Washburn Fire was 79% contained Friday after burning about 7.5 square miles (19.4 square kilometers) of forest.

The fire broke out July 7 and forced the closure of the southern entrance to Yosemite and evacuation of the community of Wawona as it burned on the edge of Mariposa Grove, home to hundreds of giant sequoias, the world's largest trees by volume.

Wawona Road is tentatively set to reopen on Saturday, according to the park website.

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Oak Fire in Mariposa County Explodes Overnight

    The Oak Fire burning near Yosemite National Park in Mariposa county, California, grew significantly overnight, prompting evacuations and road closures on Saturday, July 23.The Oak Fire, which started on Friday, “exploded” to 6,555 acres by Saturday morning, according to the Mariposa Fire Department.The fire was zero percent contained as of Saturday morning and had damaged five structures and destroyed 10, CALFIRE said. Over 400 personnel equipped with 45 engines and four helicopters are worked to diminish the blaze, the agency repored.Footage captured by the Orange County Fire Authority’s Fire Integrated Real Time Intelligence System (FIRIS) shows the fire burning at Triangle Road near its intersection with Highway 140 in Mariposa County. Credit: FIRIS via Storyful

  • P.E.I. snow crab fishers fined for underreporting catch

    Georgetown court dealt with several cases Thursday involving the underreporting of catches in P.E.I.'s snow crab fishery. Four fishermen who pleaded guilty to violating section 43.4(1) of the federal Fisheries Act were fined: Jason Ahearn, James Gavin, Earl MacRae and Jeffery MacLeod. Charges were dropped against Casey Gavin. Others among the 13 people originally charged were fined earlier. In most cases, the fines amounted to $1,500 per offence. Judge Nancy Orr expressed frustration at the low

  • The Idaho Way: Say it loud and clear, extremism and hate are not welcome in Idaho

    The Idaho Way is a weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region brought to you by the opinion editor of the Idaho Statesman.

  • Wildfire near Aromas forces evacuations

    A wildfire is burning east of Aromas in San Benito County and is forcing evacuations.

  • Germany beats Austria for spot in Women's Euro semifinals

    LONDON (AP) — Captain Alexandra Popp powered Germany past Austria 2-0 on Thursday to set up a semifinal match with either France or the Netherlands at the Women's European Championship. Germany showed lightning-quick reactions and smart thinking for the opening goal in the 25th minute, with Klara Bühl turning over possession on the left flank and cutting back a cross that Popp wisely left alone to allow teammate Lina Magull to score from a better position. A surprise semifinalist at the last Eur

  • U.S. Launching Fast-Track Forest Thinning Officials Say Will Protect Sequoias From Fire

    Measures will bypass some environmental reviews to cut brush and smaller trees in national forests, angering some environmental groups.

  • Crickets invaded an Idaho highway ⁠— so officials brought in a plow, video shows

    “Oh hell no,” one person said on Twitter. “Not going to Idaho.”

  • US takes emergency action to save sequoias from wildfires

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service announced Friday it's taking emergency action to save giant sequoias by speeding up projects that could start within weeks to clear underbrush to protect the world’s largest trees from the increasing threat of wildfires. The move to bypass some environmental review could cut years off the normal approval process required to cut smaller trees in national forests and use intentionally lit low-intensity fires to reduce dense brush that has helped fuel ragi

  • Jerry West calls JJ Redick's comments about Bob Cousy's competition 'very disrespectful'

    NBA legend Jerry West says JJ Redick's comments about Boston Celtics legend Bob Cousy playing a lower level of competition were "very disrespectful."

  • Of course Donald Trump didn’t do anything to stop the Jan. 6 attack. He gave the order

    All that could prepare us for such an abdication in Donald Trump’s case was everything that preceded it. | Opinion

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be