Wildfire near Upper Musquodoboit has tripled in size

This photo from Friday shows a helicopter and some of the fire units helping fight a wildfire in Chaplin, N.S., which is near Upper Musquodoboit. (Mark Crosby/CBC - image credit)

A wildfire near Upper Musquodoboit, N.S., has grown from 20 hectares to 65 hectares since Friday, but is is not expected to spread beyond established boundaries given current conditions, the Natural Resources Department announced Saturday.

In a tweet, the department said an incident command team, 15 Natural Resources fire crews and two Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency tankers are on site in Chaplin, N.S.

"Fire activity has dropped with current conditions," the department tweeted.

In a separate tweet, it said conditions are very dry across the province. A provincewide burn ban is in place

