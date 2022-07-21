Wildfire near Nordegg, Alta. prompts evacuation for parts of Clearwater County

Several parts of Clearwater County in central Alberta are under evacuation order due to a wildfire northwest of Nordegg.

Clearwater County issued an evacuation order for Snow Creek Provincial Recreation Area, Dry Haven Provincial Recreation Area, Centre for Outdoor Education, Fish Lake Provincial Recreation Area, Frontier Lodge and Goldeye Lake Provincial Recreation Area.

Residents and visitors in the affected areas are asked to leave immediately.

Evacuees with holiday trailers or campers who need somewhere to overnight, can relocate to the North Saskatchewan River Park in Rocky Mountain House located at 394024 Range Road 7-3A.

A wildfire burning northwest of Nordegg, Alta. has prompted an evacuation order for parts of Clearwater County. (Alberta Wildfire)

A two-hour evacuation alert has also been issued for the hamlet of Nordegg (North and South subdivisions), meaning residents and visitors in that area are asked to be prepared to leave within two hours of being notified.

According to an alert issued by Alberta Emergency Alert at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, the evacuation order was prompted by a wildfire labelled RWF038, which is currently listed as out of control and is about 200 hectares in size.

