Wildfire near Laguna Beach spurs evacuations, closes part of iconic Pacific Coast Highway

Ryan W. Miller, USA TODAY
·2 min read

An early morning brush fire in California prompted evacuations for parts of the Laguna Beach area and closed a section of the southern stretch of the iconic Pacific Coast Highway, authorities said Thursday.

The Orange County Fire Authority said it received a call around 4 a.m. about a vegetation fire in Emerald Bay, just north of Laguna Beach and about 50 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

Brian Fennessy, fire chief of the Orange County Fire Authority, said at a morning news conference the blaze had reached 7 to 10 acres but was looking "very good. Spread has slowed."

"Based on everything I'm hearing now, the fire is looking much better than it did this morning," Fennessy told reporters.

Irvine Cove and Emerald Bay were both under evacuation orders and an evacuation warning was issued for North Laguna, the city of Laguna Beach said in a statement. Evacuees were told to head south as a stretch of the highway, also know as State Route 1, was closed.

Firefighters watch as a helicopter drops water on a wildfire Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Laguna Beach, Calif. A wildfire fanned by gusty Santa Ana winds erupted in hills on the Southern California coast early Thursday but firefighters kept flames from damaging homes and after several hours officials were optimistic the blaze could be stopped.
Firefighters watch as a helicopter drops water on a wildfire Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Laguna Beach, Calif. A wildfire fanned by gusty Santa Ana winds erupted in hills on the Southern California coast early Thursday but firefighters kept flames from damaging homes and after several hours officials were optimistic the blaze could be stopped.

"Homes are currently threatened with the possibility of more structures threatened if the fire spreads," the city's statement said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Fennessy said. The blaze appeared to run adjacent to areas with homes and no structures had been burned down as of Thursday morning, he said. While Fennessy hoped crews could get the blaze under control, he said there was concern it could press north given the winds.

A high wind warning and heat advisory were in effect in the area Thursday, and nearly 50-mph gusts were recorded in the Laguna Beach, according to the National Weather Service.

Laguna Beach has a population of around 23,000 but sees about 6 million tourists a year, according to the city website.

Firefighters watch as a wildfire burns Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Laguna Beach, Calif. A wildfire fanned by gusty Santa Ana winds erupted in hills on the Southern California coast early Thursday but firefighters kept flames from damaging homes and after several hours officials were optimistic the blaze could be stopped.
Firefighters watch as a wildfire burns Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Laguna Beach, Calif. A wildfire fanned by gusty Santa Ana winds erupted in hills on the Southern California coast early Thursday but firefighters kept flames from damaging homes and after several hours officials were optimistic the blaze could be stopped.

Fennessy noted the unusualness of winter fires, adding that the hillsides were green. But low humidity and high winds still were able to fan the flames.

"We no longer have a fire season. We have a fire year," he said.

Other parts of the Pacific Coast Highway were shut down in January and hundreds of residents were evacuated as wildfires raged near Big Sur.

The two-lane highway hugs the California coast for hundreds of miles. In its most famous stretch between San Francisco and Los Angeles, the roadway is carved into steep terrain around the rugged Big Sur coast.

PCH IS FALLING INTO THE OCEAN:Is this the end of the road for one of America's most scenic drives?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Laguna Beach fire forces part of Pacific Coast Highway to close

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Firefighters gain upper hand on brush fire near Laguna Beach

    The fire broke out around 4 a.m. in a wilderness area between Laguna Beach and Emerald Bay near Pacific Coast Highway.

  • Southern California wildfire burns near coastal homes

    A wildfire fanned by gusty Santa Ana winds erupted in hills on the Southern California coast early Thursday but firefighters were keeping flames from damaging homes and after several hours officials were optimistic the blaze could be stopped. The fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. in brushland above the Emerald Bay community near Laguna Beach

  • ‘I am really freaking out’: 911 call made by James Crumbley on day of school shooting is played in court

    Father of Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley tells dispatcher ‘I think my son took the gun’

  • Ingram has 33 to lead Pelicans to 120-107 win over Rockets

    HOUSTON (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 33 points and tied a career high with 12 assists as the New Orleans Pelicans used a big third quarter to take control of the game and get a 120-107 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. It was the third consecutive victory for New Orleans and Houston’s sixth loss in seven games. Houston led by five at halftime but Ingram scored 17 points to power a 38-point third quarter by the Pelicans that gave them a 10-point lead entering the fourth and the Rocket

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • LeBron returns with triple-double, Lakers beat Knicks in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned from a five-game absence due to injury and had a triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 21-point, second-quarter deficit, beating the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime Saturday night. James missed the games due to swelling in his left knee, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel said prior to the game that James wanted to be part of “a big game against the Knicks on ABC.” James was 13 of 24 from the field in

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Curlers hit the frozen Red River in Winnipeg's annual outdoor bonspiel for charity

    Scores of curlers are hurrying hard on the Red River this weekend in an annual outdoor curling event in Winnipeg. This year, about 40 teams are playing in the Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel in the city's Fort Rouge area near Churchill High School. Winnipegger Garth Mihalick has played more than a dozen times in the annual event, now in its 21st year. "It's a lot of fun," Mihalick said on Saturday. "It's about Mother Nature, maximizing everything that you can do and having fun with it instead o

  • Two Canadian medal hopefuls crash in heartbreaking moguls final at Beijing Olympics

    Justine Dufour-Lapointe and Sofiane Gagnon crashed during their moguls finals run. But their reaction was nothing short of inspiring.

  • The NHL teams defying pre-season expectations

    The Nashville Predators refuse to be bad, it's not all doom and gloom in California but the Montreal Canadiens are playing like the worst team in the salary cap era. Which NHL team has defied pre-season expectations?

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Snowboarder Parrot's slopestyle gold caps four-medal day for Canada

    BEIJING — Snowboarder Max Parrot led the way with a golden performance as Canada rebounded from a disappointing Sunday to collect four medals at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. Parrot won Canada's first gold medal in Beijing with a dominant performance in the men's snowboard slopestyle, while teammate Mark McMorris took the bronze. Speedskater Kim Boutin added a bronze medal in the women's 500-metres and Canada's ski jumpers made history with a bronze in the mixed team event. It's the second tim

  • Canada's Crawford wins bronze in men's Alpine combined after missing podium twice

    BEIJING — Jack Crawford just kept pushing himself through each subsequent event of the Beijing Olympics until he finally reached a podium. The Toronto native won bronze in men's Alpine combined at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after missing out on a medal in his first two events of the Games. He was fourth in the men's downhill on Monday — missing the podium by seven hundredths of a second — and then placing sixth in the men's super-G on Tuesday. "I’ve taken on this new mentality of how do I

  • Nuis, Krol give Dutch 1-2 finish in Olympic speedskating

    BEIJING (AP) — Kjeld Nuis saw the record-setting time of his countryman and knew what awaited in his race. “This is going to hurt,” he mumbled to himself. It was all worth it. Nuis became the first speedskater since 1994 to successfully defend his Olympic title in the men’s 1,500 meters, edging Dutch teammate Thomas Krol at the Beijing Games on Tuesday. Krol, the reigning world champion, broke the 20-year-old Olympic record in his 3 3/4 laps around the Ice Ribbon oval. The mark didn't last very

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Canada's Steven Dubois wins short track Olympic silver medal

    Soaking in the moment, a beaming Steven Dubois wasn't ready to share his feelings on being a first-time Olympic medallist. "If I think about it I feel like I'm going to cry," he told Radio-Canada after reaching the short track podium in his Winter Games debut. "I feel once I get the medal, the little box, everything … I can't wait to celebrate with my teammates." Dubois, the unlikeliest medal threat of Canada's speed skating trio in the men's 1,500 metres, captured silver in a penalty-filled com