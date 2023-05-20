Wildfire in Kootenay National Park nearly doubles in size, increased activity expected

Lightening caused an out of control wildfire burning in Kootenay National Park. On Saturday Parks Canada said the size of the fire was estimated around 40 hectares. (Supplied by Parks Canada - image credit)

Parks Canada said activity on an out of control fire in British Columbia near the Alberta border is expected to increase Saturday, as the size of the blaze has grown since it started earlier in the week.

The fire in southern Kootenay National Park has nearly doubled, and is now an estimated 40 hectares in size. On Friday afternoon, Parks Canada estimated the size of the wildfire at around 21 hectares.

Parks Canada said crews are responding to the wildfire in the Mitchell Ridge area of the park, approximately two kilometres east of the Kootenay Valley Viewpoint and seven kilometres north of Nipika Mountain Resort.

Dave Will/CBC

In a Facebook post, Parks Canada said three helicopters and 16 firefighters are working on containment within the park, focusing on the western flank of the fire as conditions allow.

"Fire activity is expected to increase later today due to hot and dry conditions and increased potential for wind gusts," Parks Canada said.

On Monday cooler temperatures and precipitation are forecasted which would aid fire suppression activities, Parks Canada said.

The fire has reached the eastern park boundary at Mitchell Ridge where rate of growth has slowed due to a change in aspect and fuel type.

Supplied by Parks Canada

The fire is considered out of control and is believed to have been caused by lightning Wednesday night.

The fire comes as Alberta's wildfire crisis drags on, and as the return of hot weather threatens to escalate the danger in communities under threat.

Intense wildfires continue to burn across the province, forcing thousands of Albertans from their homes and cloaking communities both near and far from the flames with smoke.

As of Friday afternoon, 99 wildfires were burning across the province. Of the 93 burning inside Alberta's forest protection zones, 25 were classified as out of control.