Wildfire closes I-84 in Oregon from Ontario to Baker City, causes major travel problem

A wildfire burning along Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon has closed the highway in both directions, causing a headache for travelers and firefighters.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said in a news release that eastbound lanes of I-84 are closed between Exit 216, which is 6 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 374 in Ontario, about 4 miles across the state line from Idaho. Westbound lanes are closed between Exit 374 in Ontario and Baker City.

Oregon 245 southwest of Baker City is closed to all but local traffic, according to the release.

There are not “viable local detours” in Oregon around the highway closure, officials said, and they warned motorists not to try to find alternate routes because they could wind up on “remote, unserviced roads.”

The fire was detected Thursday just before noon to the west of the freeway and had burned through about 15 acres by 1:30 p.m. High winds in the area were hampering fire crews’ efforts to bring it under containment, meaning I-84 likely will be closed for several hours, according to the release.

Travelers can go to TripCheck.com or call 503-588-2941 for updates, the release said.