Temperature records fall as 'truly dangerous' heat wave slogs on in California

California cities reported record temperatures this weekend as a punishing and dangerous heatwave was set to worsen Sunday.

The heat has already sparked damaging wildfires and stressed the state's power grid. Forecasters warn the sweltering temperatures also pose health risks as people celebrate the holiday weekend.

The northern half of the West Coast has been spared the worst of the heatwave, according to Sunday excessive heat warnings and heat advisories from the National Weather Service. Most of California and Nevada and parts of Arizona, Utah, Oregon and Idaho should brace for high temperatures, forecasters say,

Meanwhile, the wind-driven Mill Fire, which started Friday about 250 miles north of San Francisco, destroyed homes in the small town of Weed and forced residents to flee. At least two people have been hospitalized.

Crews battling the 4,200-acre blaze had it about 25% contained as of Saturday evening, according to Cal Fire. Meanwhile, another nearby fire had grown and was burning near a stretch of Interstate 5 that was busy on Labor Day weekend.

How hot will it get Labor Day weekend?

Stephanie Williams, 60, cools off with water from a hydrant in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles, Wednesday. Excessive-heat warnings expanded to all of Southern California and northward into the Central Valley on Wednesday, and were predicted to spread into Northern California later in the week.

The dangerous temperatures are expected to continue in the Western U.S. through the holiday weekend and into the middle of the week.

San Diego is expected to reach the low to mid 90s, Los Angeles could hit a high in triple digits, Palm Springs, Death Valley and Fresno are expected to highs well into the triple digits and Death Valley is forecast to approach 121 degrees at some point today, according to NWS.

"Highs in California will likely threaten monthly temperature records and be particularly dangerous for vulnerable residents," the Weather Service said Sunday.

Californians in major cities along the coast often flock to the beaches for relief from summertime heat — there the cool Pacific Ocean usually keeps temperatures mild. But not in Southern California on Sunday morning.

Temperatures in coastal San Diego and Laguna Beach were already reaching the upper 80s to low 90s before 7:00 a.m. local time.

Some cities already saw daily record-breaking or tying highs on Saturday:

San Diego Airport hit 95 degrees, breaking its daily record of 92.

Lancaster, Calif. hit 109 degrees, breaking a previous record of 108 recorded in 1955

Palmdale, Calif. reached 106 degrees, tying a previous daily record from 2020

Sandberg, Calif. recorded a high of 99 degrees, exceeding a previous record of 97 from 1955

"Interior Northern California is now heading for a truly dangerous, searing heatwave," Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, tweeted Sunday. "All-time September records are now all but guaranteed in the Central Valley (on multiple consecutive days!), and all-time (any month) records now appear well within reach."

Extreme heat dangers over holiday weekend

Some areas, including around Sacramento, were opening cooling centers and offering tips to avoid heat illness.

That includes staying hydrated, limiting sun exposure and avoiding the hottest part of the day. Officials urged residents to check on neighbors, beware of leaving pets or people in hot cars and make sure animals have shade and water.

And with California facing a drought as it enters what is traditionally the worst of the fire season, Cal Fire reminded residents to avoid any activity that could start a fire, noting that about 95% of wildfires are caused by humans.

Power grid update

A helicopter carries water over a ridge to douse flames from a wildfire called the Mill Fire in the Lake Shastina Subdivision, northwest of Weed, Calif., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

State officials hope to avoid rolling blackouts by asking residents to voluntarily use less power, even as the heat tempts Californians to crank up their air conditioners.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) extended its statewide Flex Alert into Sunday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation due to increasing high heat, tightening energy supplies and more potential strain on the grid.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said in a statement that power demands this weekend were expected to be at the highest since the summer of 2017.

Contributing: Doyle Rice, USA TODAY; Jessica Skropanic and Jenny Espino, Redding Record Searchlight (Redding, Calif.); The Associated Press

