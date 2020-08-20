Wildfire in B.C.'s East Kootenay region leads to evacuation order

Several homes and recreational sites in the East Kootenay region of B.C. have been ordered to evacuate because of a wildfire sparked by lightning.

The Regional District of East Kootenay issued an evacuation order Wednesday for properties in the Findlay Creek area to the west of Canal Flats in the southeastern corner of B.C.

The regional district says there is an "immediate danger to life [and] safety" because of the Doctor Creek wildfire burning 25 kilometres southwest of Canal Flats.

The fire was discovered Tuesday and was last estimated at 400 hectares in size, but the B.C. Wildfire Service says the estimated size is expected to grow as more accurate mapping becomes available.

Twenty firefighters were on the scene Wednesday night.

The fire comes after days of heavy heat in the southern half of the province, as well as a lightning storm earlier in the week.