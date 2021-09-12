All The Wildest Looks You Need To See From The MTV VMAs Red Carpet

The stars donned their wildest outfits for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Sunday.

The award show is always an opportunity for celebrities to take fashion risks, and attendees and their stylists did just that.

Doja Cat will host and perform at the event, which takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, this year and will feature performances from Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Camila Cabello and more.

Doja Cat, who is up for five awards herself, tweeted Saturday that she’s going to “host the vmas tomorrow and i’m gonna do a good job by accident.”

“I’m just going to have a good time and read the teleprompter and leave,” the “Say So” singer said in another tweet. In style, of course.

Check out all the looks below:

