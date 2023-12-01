Vote win confirmed, coalition talks tricky for Dutch firebrand Wilders

Geert Wilders' stunning election win was confirmed officially Friday, but the far-right Dutch leader faces an uphill battle to forge a coalition with other parties uncomfortable with his anti-Islam views.

The election committee said Wilders and his PVV Freedom Party had won 37 seats in the 150-seat parliament, an unexpected surge for the far-right that sent shockwaves through Europe and beyond.

All eyes are now on whether Wilders can build a governing coalition and become the country's first far-right prime minister – and the initial skirmishes suggest he has a scrap on his hands.

In the highly fragmented Dutch political system, where no party is strong enough to govern alone, elections are followed by months of horse-trading to agree a coalition.

Wilders wants a four-way coalition with the centre-right VVD – the current ruling party of Prime Minister Mark Rutte – the pro-reform New Social Contract, and the BBB farmers party.

He needs 76 seats for a stable coalition and the State Council confirmed that the four parties combined would handily achieve that.

The BBB farmers party, which sprang out of protests against plans to cut nitrogen emissions to win upper house elections in March, appears to be on board, bringing its seven seats.

The VVD, led by charismatic Turkey-born Dilan Yesilgoz, had a disastrous election night, winning a mere 24 seats – a drop from 34 previously.

Yesilgoz stated firmly that her party would not join a Wilders-led coalition, arguing that voters had clearly indicated that the VVD should no longer be governing.

A furious Wilders accused Omtzigt of playing "little political games" and urged him to open formal coalition talks.



