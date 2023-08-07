Wilderness festival at Cornbury Park review: less a music festival than a packed weekend away

(Sarah Louise Bennett)

Whether it’s catering to the senses or the bellies, Wilderness is a feast. From sumptuous banquets in elaborate marquees to gaudy cabaret shows and drag queen-led wine tastings: they’re all here, in Cornbury Park, a stately home in the Cotswolds that surveys its grounds like a miniature Versailles.

It’s been a patchy summer for festivals, with many bogged down by bad weather. London all-dayer Kaleidoscope and Newcastle’s LooseFest were both forced to cancel altogether, due to adverse conditions. This weekend though, the sun mostly prevailed – and where it didn’t (Saturday), attitudes did.

Wilderness, it must be said, is very, very posh. It’s barely even a music festival, really. Anybody setting out in search of some hedonism set to frantic drum and bass is probably in the wrong place. If, however, you wish to leave young children to watch Shrek 2 in a cinema tent and do a group yoga session at a dedicated area called The Sanctuary, it’s heaven. Sunday morning at a festival is usually a wasteland, but at Wilderness young families turned out in their hundreds to watch a Vivaldi concert.

That’s not to say revelry of the more traditional sort wasn’t welcome. When the PG entertainment winds down at midnight, ravers descended onto The Valley – an area on the banks of a lake where light shows and a techno funk set by producer Eats Everything kept party animals going until the wee hours. Elsewhere London jazz spot Ronnie Scott’s hosted a takeover and brought their regular jam night Patterns to the festival.

(James Bridle)

The main acts this year were impressive, too. Australian indie duo Confidence Man took the biscuit on Friday, delivering an exceptionally choreographed performance that showed stadium-baiting levels of ambition. Christine and The Queens was spectacular on Saturday, dazzling the crowd with a formidable show, with a flawless voice and witchy gesticulations steeped in theatricality. Sugababes sounded regal as ever as they rolled out hit after hit under the Sunday sun, and Fatboy Slim closed out the main stage for the weekend with a euphoric set of classic house bangers and a slideshow of twee messages on world peace.

Elsewhere, Vanessa Haynes brought Aretha Franklin back from the dead as she covered classics like Chain of Fools and Think to a crowd of gospel converts, while The Zombies proved that time really can stand still, their voices unchanged beneath their wispy beards while the crowd uncomplainingly suffered the rain, as fluent in their new songs as in 1964’s She’s Not There.

But Wilderness isn’t one you go to for the headliners. Nearly all festivals nowadays claim to offer “immersive experiences” and a “window into a faraway world” – which should, usually, be taken with a pinch of salt. Wilderness may be closer to home than most (just two hours from London, to be precise), but it guarantees immersion in spades.

There’s cold river swimming and celebrity sightings galore: Florence Pugh in a green bodysuit; Rami Malek and Taron Egerton trying to hide under black hoodies (separately). A Veuve Clicquot-sponsored tent that only sells... Veuve Clicquot. Games of cricket interrupted by nude streakers. Famous people reading famous letters on stage on a Sunday afternoon. Live podcast recordings about womanhood and politics. Tibetan massages with essential oils and gongs.

It’s rare to leave a festival recharged rather than depleted. But Wilderness was just the tonic.