Wilder confident Rak-Sakyi will stay for season

[Getty Images]

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is "incredibly confident" Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will stay at the club until the end of the season ahead of Friday's clash with Sunderland.

The Crystal Palace loanee has become a mainstay in Wilder's teams this season, featuring in all of the side's opening 16 Championship matches and making 11 starts.

Rak-Sakyi, who has also scored in the Blades' last two matches and provided an assist against Coventry, signed a season-long loan deal in August and Wilder shut down talk suggesting his parent club were planning on recalling him in January.

"Mark Bright [Palace's head of under-23's development] was up at the game on Tuesday, so, we’re in constant communication with him - we’re incredibly confident that Jez will be with us," Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I spoke to him [Rak-Sakyi] as well about it and he’s got his head down and wants to stay for the season."

Wilder has also confirmed Leicester City loanee Harry Souttar will stay at Bramall Lane until the end of May following rumours the Foxes were looking to recall the Australian international after head coach Steve Cooper's sacking on Sunday.

"I do believe, doing a little bit of digging, that from an appearance point of view with Harry he had to play a certain amount of games, or a certain percentage of amount of games, so he’s passed that now," Wilder added.

"He’s here for the season which is great news for us."