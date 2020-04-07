WildBrain TV Appoints VP Channel & Curation; Federation’s ‘Find Me In Paris’ Sells To Japan; AMC Launches Portugal Lifestyle Channel – Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article.

Canada-based WildBrain Television has named Katie Wilson as VP Channels and Curation. Wilson joins from Corus Entertainment where she spent six years as Director of Programming. Based in Toronto, Wilson will be responsible for content and providing editorial direction across WildBrain’s Family Channel, Family CHRGD, Family Jr. and Télémagino and its multiplatform/VOD extensions. She will report to Deirdre Brennan, Executive Vice President of Content Partnerships at WildBrain.

Japanese Broadcaster NHK has struck a deal with Paris-based Federation Entertainment for the first season of tween TV series Find Me In Paris, which follows Lena Grisky, a time-travelling ballet dancer from 1905 Russia trapped in modern day Paris. It will air on NHK’s E-TELE channel on April 10. The show was produced by Cottonwood Media with ZDF, ZDF Enterprises, Be-Films, and the Opera National de Paris. It has three season to date and has sold into 130 countries and currently broadcasts in 80 territories worldwide.

AMC Networks International Southern Europe is teaming with NOS, the subscription market leader in Portugal, to launch Casa e Cozinha (Home & Kitchen), a lifestyle channel managed through Dreamia, a joint venture in Portugal owned by the two companies. Marking AMC’s first lifestyle network in the Portuguese language, it will be available from April 8 and will feature more than 300 hours of programming, including original local productions. It will initially be available through NOS before expanding to other operators in Portugal.

