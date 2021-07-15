A wild week in Cary after SAS rumors fly

It was a wild week in Cary, where rumors that SAS Institute -- one of the stalwarts of the local tech scene for decades -- being for sale sent the Triangle into a tizzy.

The would-be buyer, the Wall Street Journal reported, was Broadcom, a California-based semiconductor maker that has been aggressive with acquisitions in recent years. The value of the potential deal could have reached $20 billion.

But the deal was not to be. Goodnight, in a companywide email reported by The N&O, told staffers that the company was not for sale a day after the rumors started flying.

Tech news from the Triangle

  • Meet Kamala Subramaniam, the N.C. State graduate and immigrant, who will be leading Google’s Durham hub. [N&O]

  • insightsoftware, a Raleigh software company created by private-equity firms, reaches $4B valuation. [N&O]

  • Xilis, a cancer-treatment startup founded by Duke professors raises $70 million from investors. [N&O]

  • Has COVID-19 affected women’s menstrual cycles? [N&O]

  • Raleigh VC firm Oval Park Capital closes in on $20M raise. [TBJ]

  • First Flight incubator hits 30th birthday with much momentum. [BusinessNC]

What I’m reading

  • AI is transforming the coding of computer programs. [Economist]

  • Parts of the Amazon are no longer carbon sinks. [NYT]

  • Power is shifting on UNC’s campus. [N&O]

  • Data shows how Robinhood makes more money from its users than other brokers. [Protocol]

  • Brain implant lets man ‘speak’ after being silent for more than a decade. [WSJ]

  • A lack of computer chips is sending the used car marketing into wild territories. [NYT]

  • Valve launches Steam Deck, a $400 PC gaming portable. [Techcrunch]

Other Triangle business

  • Triangle continues to highlight best places to live lists. [N&O]

  • Business group proposes new revenue for RDU, including more local taxpayer support. [N&O]

  • Triangle hospitals, agencies warn of potentially dangerous shortage in blood supply. [N&O]

  • Detroit-style pizza chain coming to Durham. [N&O]

Let me know what you’re seeing. Email me at zeanes@newsobserver.com. Tweet me @zeanes. Call me at 919-829-4516.

Zachery Eanes is the Innovate Raleigh reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He covers technology, startups and main street businesses, biotechnology, and education issues related to those areas.

