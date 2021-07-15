A wild week in Cary after SAS rumors fly

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: July 16, 2021

It was a wild week in Cary, where rumors that SAS Institute -- one of the stalwarts of the local tech scene for decades -- being for sale sent the Triangle into a tizzy.

The would-be buyer, the Wall Street Journal reported, was Broadcom, a California-based semiconductor maker that has been aggressive with acquisitions in recent years. The value of the potential deal could have reached $20 billion.

But the deal was not to be. Goodnight, in a companywide email reported by The N&O, told staffers that the company was not for sale a day after the rumors started flying.

Kamala Subramaniam, site lead of Google’s Durham office.

Tech news from the Triangle

Meet Kamala Subramaniam, the N.C. State graduate and immigrant, who will be leading Google’s Durham hub. [N&O]

insightsoftware, a Raleigh software company created by private-equity firms, reaches $4B valuation. [N&O]

Xilis, a cancer-treatment startup founded by Duke professors raises $70 million from investors. [N&O]

Has COVID-19 affected women’s menstrual cycles? [N&O]

Raleigh VC firm Oval Park Capital closes in on $20M raise. [TBJ]

First Flight incubator hits 30th birthday with much momentum. [BusinessNC]

What I’m reading

AI is transforming the coding of computer programs. [Economist]

Parts of the Amazon are no longer carbon sinks. [NYT]

Power is shifting on UNC’s campus. [N&O]

Data shows how Robinhood makes more money from its users than other brokers. [Protocol]

Brain implant lets man ‘speak’ after being silent for more than a decade. [WSJ]

A lack of computer chips is sending the used car marketing into wild territories. [NYT]

Valve launches Steam Deck, a $400 PC gaming portable. [Techcrunch]

Other Triangle business

Triangle continues to highlight best places to live lists. [N&O]

Business group proposes new revenue for RDU, including more local taxpayer support. [N&O]

Triangle hospitals, agencies warn of potentially dangerous shortage in blood supply. [N&O]

Detroit-style pizza chain coming to Durham. [N&O]

