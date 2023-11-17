Wild swimmers at lake committing trespass - council

A council has urged people not to attend a wild swimming event at a country park where the activity is banned.

The Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk says four people have drowned at Bawsey Country Park in the past 10 years.

Swimming and paddling is prohibited at the privately-run estate.

The organiser of the event, planned for this Sunday, said it wanted to show that safe swimming was possible at the site.

The council says swimming there is considered trespass, which on private land is usually treated as a civil offence.

Independent Sandra Squire, the council's cabinet member for the environment, said: "Anyone new to the area or not familiar with its history may not be fully aware of the risks."

Bathers have defied warnings in the past

The park near King's Lynn, previously known as Bawsey Pits, was created on a number of disused sand pits and quarries.

A 20-year-old man died in June 2021 after swimming at the lakes.

A man celebrating his 22nd birthday drowned at the beauty spot in August 2020, while a 16-year-old boy and 41-year-old man drowned in 2013.

The park said a number of signs were dotted around the water warning people about the dangers, including the threat posed by cold water shock.

A spokesperson for Bawsey Country Park said: “We urge that people respect the park rules and respect the park.”

Organiser Right to Roam Norwich, which campaigns for more public access to land and rivers, said two previous events at the lakes took place without any "adverse outcomes".

A statement added: "The swims have been called for by experienced outdoor swimmers who have taken the lake's hazards seriously.

"The council and landowner could work with our swimmers to improve safety and make the lake more accessible to everybody."

Wild swimmer Imogen Radford said she planned to take part on Sunday and had swum there previously.

"It's a beautiful place to have a dip, especially with other swimmers... and we need access to many more places to swim," she added.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830