“Wild 'N Out” star Jacky Oh's cause of death revealed

The cause of Jacky Oh's death has been declared nearly four months after the Wild 'N Out star died unexpectedly at 32.

Oh, whose birth name was Jacklyn Smith, died from complications from cosmetic surgery, a representative for the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday. The news was first reported by TMZ.

Oh died May 31 in Miami. At the time, TMZ reported that her longtime partner, the comedian and rapper DC Young Fly, was in Atlanta shooting new episodes of Wild 'N Out when she died. The couple, who shared children Nova, Nala, and Prince, first met while filming the Nick Cannon-created improv and sketch comedy show in 2015.

Jacky Oh

Prince Williams/Wireimage Jacky Oh

In the wake of Oh's death, BET Media said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N' Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed."

The statement added, "Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N' Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time."

In addition to appearing on five seasons of Wild N' Out, Oh had roles on Marc + Jenni, Shift Drinks, and The Worst Couple. She also launched a lip gloss line and worked as a real estate agent.

