‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star Jacky Oh’s Cause Of Death Determined

Jacky Oh, a regular on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, died in May of complications from cosmetic surgery, the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office said in its official report made public Friday.

Oh, whose real name is Jacklyn Marie Smith, died the night of May 31 in Miami at age 32. Her death was confirmed at the time by BET Media Group but no further details were provided.

More from Deadline

According to the medical examiner’s report, per local media, Smith had cosmetic surgery on her buttocks on May 30 and reported no complications. She was prescribed ciprofloxacin, oxycodone and ondansetron.

She later complained of a headache and at a post-surgery appointment was advised to take ibuprofen and no longer take the ondansetron, an anti-nausea medication.

The night of May 31, according to the medical examiner, she complained of her head feeling like it was burning and she began having trouble speaking. She became unresponsive before she was transported to a local Miami hospital, where she was pronounced dead in the ER at 11 p.m. local time.

According to media outlets, the report said Smith had swelling in her brain and bleeding of the skin around her torso. Her death was ruled an accident.

Smith had three children with her Wild ‘N Out co-star DC Young Fly.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.