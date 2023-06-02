Wild 'N Out's Jacky Oh Dead at 32

Wild ‘N Out performer Jacky Oh (aka Jacklyn Smith) died on Wednesday while in Miami, TMZ reports. She was 32.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The official socials for the MTV-turned-VH1 sketch comedy/battle rap improv game show confirmed the news, with a BET Media Group spokesperson writing, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed.

“Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild ‘N Out cast throughout five seasons,” the statement continued. “More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.”

Jacky Oh and Wild ‘N Out vet DC Young Fly (aka John Whitfield), who met back in 2015, are parents to daughters Nova and Nala, and son Prince.

Per the UK’s Daily Mail, DC Young Fly was in Atlanta filming new Wild ‘N Out episodes when he learned of his partner’s passing.

“The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

