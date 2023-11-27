Wild take losing streak into home matchup with the Blues

St. Louis Blues (11-8-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (5-10-4, seventh in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild aim to break a seven-game losing streak when they play the St. Louis Blues.

Minnesota is 5-10-4 overall with a 0-2-0 record in Central Division games. The Wild have gone 3-5-0 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

St. Louis is 11-8-1 overall and 4-5-1 against the Central Division. The Blues are 9-1-0 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has five goals and 16 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

Robert Thomas has eight goals and 14 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Marc-Andre Fleury: day to day (illness), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

Blues: Anton Malmstrom: out (undisclosed), Josh Jacobs: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press