Wild, Koivu agree to 2-year, $11M extension

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- The Minnesota Wild and captain Mikko Koivu have agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract extension.

The Wild announced the deal on Monday night. The 34-year-old Koivu was entering the final season of his contract. He is coming off of one of his best years with 18 goals and 40 assists in 80 games and was a finalist for the Selke Trophy, given annually to the best defensive forward.

Koivu will make $6 million in the first season of the extension in 2018-19 and $5 million the following season. He is first on the Wild's career list for points, assists and multipoint games.

The agreement was first reported by The Athletic.