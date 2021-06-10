Wild hire longtime NHL GM Ray Shero as senior advisor

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild hired longtime NHL general manager Ray Shero on Wednesday as a senior advisor to general manager Bill Guerin, who played for and worked under Shero with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Shero was fired last year by New Jersey, midway through his fifth season as general manager for the Devils. Prior to his time there, he spent eight years as general manager of the Penguins — overseeing the 2009 Stanley Cup champions.

Shero is a native of St. Paul, where the Wild play. He was assistant general manager of the Ottawa Senators (1993-98) and Nashville Predators (1998-2006).

His father, Fred Shero, coached the Philadelphia Flyers to Stanley Cup titles in 1974 and 1975.

