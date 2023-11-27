Wild fire head coach Dean Evason after brutal start

The Minnesota Wild have fired head coach Dean Evason — and assistant Bob Woods — after a disappointing start to their 2023-24 season.

Minnesota had made the playoffs in every season during Evason's tenure, which began in midway through 2019-20 when he replaced Bruce Boudreau as an interim coach.

The Wild did not appear to be on pace for another postseason appearance when they made the change after a 5-10-4 start to their campaign. Minnesota was also in the midst of a seven-game losing streak that resulted in Evason calling out his players on Sunday.

"I think the frustration is turning to anger, obviously." #MNWild bench boss Dean Evason on the team losing its seventh straight despite outshooting the Red Wings 38-23 on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/2FCZ4HVrmE — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) November 26, 2023

